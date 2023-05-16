Wednesday Farmers Market returns this week

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The Wednesday Fayette County Farmers Market at TSC opens this Wednesday.

Welcome back to the midweek afternoon farmers market. This week, the vendors will have local ground beef, brats, spring produce, bedding plants, vegetable plants, peanut butter fudge, and catnip toys. All fresh, All local.

This venue, in the TSC parking lot on Columbus Avenue, 3-6 p.m., is without any sponsored electronic processing and is therefore a cash-only market (produce perks and sponsored coupons are also taken for eligible products). Those vendors stating they plan on attending and the items they expect to bring include:

LEHNERT MEATS (Bob Lehnert): assorted brats, GREAT for grilling!

BRIDGEVIEW GARDENS (Hunter & Lorelle Rohrer): Fresh produce: asparagus and lettuce. Potted flowers, hanging baskets, vegetable, flower bedding plants and herb garden plants, succulents.

JIM’S PREMIUM GROUND BEEF (Jim Hobbs): Premium ground beef in assorted packages (patties, bulk tubes).

MARY’S THIS and THAT (Mary Ford): Peanut butter fudge and other baked goods, catnip toys and more.