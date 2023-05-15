Mongold recommendation for WHS girls basketball coach removed from agenda

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The recommendation of Jason Mongold as the next head girls varsity basketball coach was removed from the agenda at Monday’s Washington Court House City School District Board of Education meeting.

The district’s board agenda sent out Friday included the recommendation of Mongold as the interim girls varsity basketball coach for the 2023-24 season. Early in the meeting Monday, WCHCS Superintendent Dr. Tom Bailey recommended the deletion of this recommendation, and the board approved the deletion.

During the public participation section of the board meeting, a high school student, two parents, and a former colleague shared their support for Mongold. Another spectator asked why the recommendation was being deleted from the agenda and Bailey stated that it was his decision. Bailey declined to comment as to why that decision was made.

The school board did approve the hiring of Olivia Wayne as the new head varsity girls tennis coach, Tara Bivens as the head cheer coach for fall and winter, Matt Pfeifer as the head middle school football coach, Alan Grigsby as the head cross country coach, Brandon Ellars as the head girls soccer coach, Shannon Bartruff as the head boys golf coach, Kyle Maust as the head girls golf coach, and Ashley DeAtley as the head volleyball coach, along with several assistant coaches for multiple sports.

Look for more coverage of Monday’s board meeting on the Record-Herald website: www.recordherald.com

The next regularly scheduled WCHCS board meeting is set for Monday, June 12, 2023 at 7 p.m. in the district office.