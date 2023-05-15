Panthers’ tennis season ends in Sectional tournament

CENTERVILLE — The Miami Trace Panthers tennis team completed the 2023 season at the Division I Sectional at Centerville High School Tuesday, May 9.

This was first time ever for Miami Trace boy’s tennis to compete at this level, head coach Greg Leach said.

“As one would expect, we struggled with the new level of competition, going 1-5 as a team,” Leach said.

“I was excited that Jonah Goddard and Jacob Cline earned the first-ever win for Miami Trace boy’s tennis at the Division I level, defeating Lebanon, 6-4, 6-1.” For the year, Goddard and Cline finished with a record of 13-1.

Miami Trace said goodbye to five seniors; Jacob Pettit, Jacob Cline, Kaiden Howard, Broghan Cooper and Carter Bainter.

It was a great improvement over last season, Leach said, as the Panthers finished second in the Frontier Athletic Conference.