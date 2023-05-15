2022-23 Spring All-FAC teams

The following student athletes have been selected as All FAC:

Boys Tennis: Representing Chillicothe High School- Kaiden Koch, Asher Pendell, and Allison

Remley. Representing Miami Trace High School- Jonah Goddard, Jacob Cline, Robbie Bennett,

and Carter Bainter. Representing Washington High School- Mason Mullins and Blake Bagheri.

Representing Jackson High School- Landon Smith

Player of the Year: Landon Smith, Jackson High School

Softball: Representing Hillsboro High School- Cameron Spruell, Kinsey Gilliland, Addison Huff,

and Halle Reveal. Representing Jackson High School- Serenity Taylor, Maddie Wright, and

Skylar Hatfield. Representing Chillicothe High School- Julie Lemaster. Representing Miami

Trace High School- Delaney Thomas and Ella McCarty. Representing Washington High School Lilly Shaw.

Player of the Year: Cameron Spruell, Hillsboro High School

Baseball: Representing Washington High School- Titus Lotz, John Wall, Tanner Lemaster, and

Jonah Watters. Representing Miami Trace High School- Gaige Stuckey and Dillon Hyer.

Representing Jackson High School- Noah Ernst, Gaven Jones, and Ramey Wyant.

Representing Chillicothe High School- Mason Brown. Representing McClain High SchoolKaden Penwell.

Player of the Year: Titus Lotz, Washington High School

Track and Field was contested May 9th and May 11th. The winners of each event were named

All FAC. The results can be found in the included attachment, or via the following link,

https://www.baumspage.com/track/scol/2023/Results.htm