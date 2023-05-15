Lotz throws no-hitter as Blue Lions run rule Braves 11-0

The Washington Blue Lion varsity baseball team began tournament play on Monday as they hosted Logan Elm in a D-II Southeast District Sectional semifinal contest. Washington came into the game off of a historic regular season that included a 21-1 record and a perfect 10-0 record in Frontier Athletic Conference play. Washington finished the regular season outscoring their opponents 170-36 with 10 shutout victories.

Logan Elm was a familiar opponent for Washington as the Blue Lions run-ruled the Braves on April 4 by a score of 10-0. Tanner Lemaster pitched a one-hit shutout in that contest and struck out 10 batters.

On Monday, Washington started newly-named FAC Player of the Year, Titus Lotz, on the mound. He pitched a no-hitter and struck out eight batters as the Blue Lions rolled to an 11-0 victory in five innings.

The Braves started Colton Eplin on the mound on Monday. He worked three innings, allowing seven runs on eight hits with no walks and one strikeout.

Zane Seimer pitched the final inning for Logan Elm, allowing four runs on four hits with two walks and no strikeouts.

The Braves got a runner on the basepaths with one out in the top of the first inning but the next batter hit into a double play, hitting a line drive to Lotz who threw it to Lemaster at first to end the inning.

Washington would earn two of their runs in the opening inning. Lotz hit a single to right field and then A.J. Dallmayer drilled a triple to left field to score Lotz. Jonah Waters followed with a sacrifice fly to score Dallmayer.

The Blue Lions tacked on five more runs in the bottom of the third inning. Lotz was hit by a pitch, followed by a single from Dallmayer. Hunter Hinkley came in to run for Lotz. Waters then cranked a double to deep left field that plated Hinkley and moved Dallmayer to third. Lemaster was intentionally walked to load the bases and bring Bryce Yeazel to the plate. Yeazel laid down a sacrifice bunt that scored Dallmayer. R.J. Foose then hit a single to score Waters and move Lemaster to third. Later in the inning, Evan Lynch delivered a single to left field that scored Lemaster and Foose and gave the Blue Lions a 7-0 lead.

Washington was able to put the game away in the bottom of the fifth inning. Foose led off the inning with a single to center field and Collin Southworth came in to pinch run. Will Miller drew a walk, and then the Blue Lions executed a double steal that moved Southworth and Miller to second and third. Lynch was walked to load the bases for lead-off hitter, John Wall. Wall crushed the very first pitch of the at-bat over the fence in left field to walk it off and give Washington the victory, 11-0.

Offensively for Washington, Dallmayer led the way going 3 for 3 with a triple, an RBI and two runs scored.

Foose was 2 for 2 with an RBI and a run scored.

Lotz was 2 for 2 with a run scored.

Wall was 1 for 4 with a walk-off grand slam, four RBI and a run scored.

Waters was 1 for 2 with a double, two RBI and a run scored.

Lynch was 1 for 1 with two RBI, a walk, and a run scored.

Miller was 1 for 2 with a walk and a run scored.

Lemaster was 1 for 3 with a walk and a run scored.

Foose, Lynch, Miller, and Southworth all stole bases for the Blue Lions.

Blue Lion head coach Mark Schwartz shared some comments following the victory.

“Titus Lotz pitched a great game. He was able to throw his curveball for strikes. Offensively we had contributions from the entire lineup. We got a big night from AJ Dallmayer with 3 hits on the night. RJ Foose had 2 hits. Bryce Yeazel got a nice suicide squeeze bunt down. John Wall didn’t have a great night his 1st 3 at bats but walked it off with a grand slam. We will play Fairfield Union on Wednesday. They are a very good team. We will have to play our best in order to win.”

Washington (22-1, Ranked No. 6 in the D-II OHSBCA State Poll) plays again on Wednesday, May 17 at 5 p.m. at home against Fairfield Union (13-9). The Blue Lions defeated the Falcons 2-1 in eight innings on Thursday, April 6 with a walk-off single from Lotz.