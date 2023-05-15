Auditions for SSCC Theatre Company’s ‘Love Letters’ set for May 25

The Southern State Community College Theatre Company will hold auditions for the summer production of “Love Letters,” by A.R. Gurney.

Open to community members and Southern State students, auditions will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 25, in the Edward K. Daniels Auditorium on Southern State Community College’s Central Campus, 100 Hobart Drive, Hillsboro.

Andrew Makepeace Ladd III and Melissa Gardner, both born to wealth and position, are childhood friends whose lifelong correspondence begins with birthday party thank-you notes and summer camp postcards. Romantically attached, they continue to exchange letters through the boarding school and college years—where Andy goes on to excel at Yale and law school, while Melissa flunks out of a series of “good schools.”

While Andy is off at war Melissa marries, but her attachment to Andy remains strong and she continues to keep in touch as he marries, becomes a successful attorney, gets involved in politics, and is elected to the U.S. Senate. Meanwhile, her marriage in tatters, Melissa dabbles in art and gigolos, drinks more than she should, and becomes estranged from her children. Eventually, she and Andy do become involved in a brief affair, but it is too late for both of them. However, Andy’s last letter, written to her mother after Melissa’s untimely death, makes it eloquently clear how much they meant and gave to each other over the years—physically apart, perhaps, but spiritually as close as only true lovers can be.

Those interested in auditioning will be asked to read from the script during their audition. Those interested in working on available crew positions will be asked to complete an interview during the audition.

If interested in auditioning, but unable to attend the audition date, please contact Paula Campagna, Production Director, at [email protected] to schedule an alternate audition date before May 25.

“Love Letters” will be performed June 23 – 25. For more information about available roles and the rehearsal schedule, please visit www.sscctheatre.com.