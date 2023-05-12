Miami Trace tops Southeastern, 11-6

The Miami Trace Panthers varsity baseball team was looking to extend its winning streak to five games in a row Friday, May 12 when it visited Southeastern High School (near Chillicothe).

Miami Trace scored two runs in the first and five in the third and went on to post an 11-6 victory.

The Panthers are now 17-6 on the season.

The game went five innings due to rain.

Cam Morton started and worked three and two-thirds innings for the victory. He allowed four hits and five runs (one earned) with four walks and four strikeouts.

Brady Armstrong worked one and one-third innings with two hits, one unearned run, one walk and one strikeout.

Miami Trace had 14 hits with five players having at least two hits.

Gaige Stuckey led the Panthers, going 3 for 4 with a triple, one RBI and one run scored.

Dillon Hyer was 2 for 4 with three RBI and one run scored. One of his hits was a double.

Evan Colegrove was 2 for 3 with one run scored and one RBI, coming from a sacrifice fly; Cooper Enochs went 2 for 3 and drove in two runs; Cole Little was 1 for 4 with one run and one RBI; Konner May and Jameson Hyer each had one hit. Hyer also walked twice and scored twice while May drove in one run and scored one.

Enochs, Stuckey, Colegrove and Zach Warnock each had one stolen base. Warnock scored one run, as did Ben Mathews.

Southeastern had six hits and committed one error. The Panthers had two errors in the game.

For Southeastern, hits came from Brown, Pfeifer (double), Leach (double), Drake, Chenault and McWhorter.

Brown, Baxtor, McWhorter and Estep each scored one run for Southeastern and Drake scored two runs.

Leach started for Southeastern and pitched four innings. He allowed nine hits and seven runs (four earned) with three walks and three strikeouts.

Ramey faced two batters with a hit, a walk and two runs allowed and McWhorter pitched one inning, with four hits and two earned runs with one walk and one strikeout.

Miami Trace will begin Sectional tournament play as the No. 5 seed, hosting No. 12 seed McClain Monday at 5 p.m.

The winner of that game would play for a Sectional championship against either Jackson or Gallia Academy on Wednesday, May 17 at 5 p.m.

RHE

MT 205 04x x — 11 14 2

SE 000 51x x — 6 6 1