“When you’re feeling so, so low, you may not know how your life will go.

When your heart does sometimes moan, with the Lord, you’re never alone.

It’s Jesus, he’ll direct your way, when evil befalls your day.

Though tests and trials you do face, Jesus covers you with his mercy and grace.

He bottles your tears so many times you’ve wept, up in heaven, your tears he kept.

In this cruel and wicked land, God will keep you and hold your hand.”