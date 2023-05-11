Miami Trace run-rules Adena, 11-1

The Miami Trace Panther varsity baseball team hosted the Adena Warriors in their penultimate regular season game on Thursday, May 11. Despite a slow start, the Panthers got the bats going in the fifth and sixth innings and used a strong pitching performance from Gaige Stuckey to put the Warriors away in six innings.

Stuckey pitched all six innings, allowing one run on four hits with no walks and eight strikeouts.

Adena started Cameron Stoops, who pitched four and two-thirds innings and allowed six runs (five earned) on seven hits with three walks and three strikeouts.

Austin Magill pitched the final inning in relief, allowing five runs (two earned) on four hits with one walk and no strikeouts. The Panthers held on to a 2-1 lead going into the bottom of the fifth inning. Justin Robinson led off the inning with a line drive single to left field. Ben Matthews came on to pinch run for Robinson. Stuckey would draw a walk and Matthews would advance to third base on an error. Jameson Hyer then singled to score Matthews. Wyatt Hicks was up next and walked to load the bases. Dillon Hyer followed that with a sacrifice fly that scored Stuckey. Back to back singles from Evan Colegrove and Cole Little added two more runs to give the Panthers a 6-1 lead.

The Panthers tacked on five more runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to secure the run-rule. Robinson reached on an error to start the inning, followed by a sacrifice bunt from Cooper Enochs to move Robinson to second. Stuckey walked and Jameson Hyer hit a single to load the bases. Cam Morton then ripped a double down the left field line to plate two runs. Dillon Hyer followed that with a double of his own that scored Jameson and moved Morton to third. Konner May then grounded out to score Morton, and Garrett Zimmerman hit a walk-off single down the third base line to give the Panthers an 11-1 victory.

Offensively for the Panthers, Dillon Hyer led the team going 3 for 3 with two doubles, two RBI and a run scored.

Jameson Hyer was 2 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored.

Morton was 1 for 1 with a double, two RBI and a run scored.

Stuckey was 1 for 1 with three walks and two runs scored.

Colegrove was 1 for 3 with an RBI.

Zimmerman was 1 for 1 with an RBI.

Little was 1 for 3 with a run scored.

Robinson was 1 for 3 with a run scored.

Miami Trace (16-6) plays their final game of the regular season on Friday, May 12 at Ross Southeastern at 5 p.m. The Panthers will host the McClain Tigers in a sectional semifinal game on Monday, May 15 at 5 p.m.