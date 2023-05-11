Will Miller throws perfect game, Blue Lions defeat Warriors

The Washington Blue Lion varsity baseball team (20-1) put on an offensive and defensive clinic in their final regular season game as they run-ruled Eastern Brown 10-0 on Thursday, May 11. It was a historic night on the mound for the Blue Lions as sophomore pitcher Will Miller tossed a perfect game. The remarkable feat also happened to fall on his birthday. On the offensive end, Jonah Waters blasted a home run and Titus Lotz put one over the fence in right field and also had an inside-the-park-homerun for the day.

The Blue Lions got the scoring started early as they plated three runs in the opening inning. Lotz hit a single and stole second, followed by a single from A.J. Dallmayer to score Lotz. Waters was next and crushed a home run over the fence in left field to give Washington an early 3-0 lead.

Washington would erupt for six runs the very next inning. Miller was hit by a pitch and Collin Southworth came in to pinch run. Southworth stole second and third base and Evan Lynch walked to put runners on the corners. After Lynch stole second, Wall hit a single that scored Southworth and Lynch. Lotz would then crush an inside the park home run to right field which scored Wall. Dallmayer singled and proceeded to steal second and third base. Waters followed with a sacrifice fly to score Dallmayer. The final run of the inning came when Tanner Lemaster was hit by a pitch and later scored after Bryce Yeazel hit a single and there was a throwing error.

The Blue Lions would add one more run in the contest when Lotz launched a solo shot over the wall in right field to give the Blue Lions a 10-0 lead, which would be the final.

Miller was perfect for the Blue Lions on the mound, allowing no base runners through five innings while striking out nine.

Eastern Brown started Jimison on the mound. He gave up eight runs (all earned) on six hits with one walk and no strikeouts through an inning and a third.

Reinhardt pitched an inning and a third and allowed one run on one hit.

Sawyers pitched the final two innings and allowed one run on two hits with two strikeouts.

Offensively for Washington, Lotz led the way going 3 for 3 with two home runs, three RBI and three runs scored.

Dallmayer was 2 for 3 with an RBI and two runs scored.

Waters was 1 for 2 with a home run, three RBI and a run scored.

Wall was 1 for 3 with two RBI and a run scored.

Lemaster was 1 for 2 with a run scored.

Yeazel was 1 for 3.

Dallmayer stole two bases for Washington and Lynch, Wall, Lotz, and Southworth each stole one.

The Blue Lions (21-1, No. 1 seed in D-II SE District) will host the winner of Logan Elm and Vinton County on Monday, May 15 at 5 p.m. in the sectional semifinals.