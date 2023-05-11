Despite Cavs’ sweep, Blue Lions, Panthers have success at FAC meet

HILLSBORO — On a very warm afternoon and into the evening at Hillsboro High School Thursday, May 11, the Frontier Athletic Conference meet held its second and final day of competition.

After Washington High School’s girls placed second in the 4 x 200-meter relay and then third in the 4 x 100-meter event, the Lady Lions ended the meet by winning the 4 x 400-meter relay.

Washington improved on its previous time dramatically, running six seconds faster at 4:14.36.

The pace-setting quartet of Morgan Cartwright, Megan Mongold, Kierstyn Mitchell and Allie Mongold gave Washington the victory.

It should prove to set them in good stead for next week’s District track meet at Washington High School.

The Miami Trace Lady Panthers won a pair of relays, with Mary Pfeifer, Sydney Martin, Kamika Bennett and Kaelin Pfeifer running a 1:48.64 in the 4 x 200-meter relay.

The same Washington quartet that ran the 4 x 4 placed second in the 4 x 2 in 1:49.93.

A bit later on, Miami Trace won the 4 x 100-meter relay in 51.37. Those relay members were the same, except for Jana Griffith instead of Bennett.

Griffith later held off a strong challenge by Jacey Harding of Chillicothe to win the 300-meter hurdles. Griffith ran over one second faster than in the prelims, her winning time, 46.40.

Harding was right on her heels in 46.73.

Washington’s Aysha Haney, Mackayla Cartmell, Jordan Gray and Megan Mongold ran third in 52.19.

Chillicothe’s boys team won the 4 x 200 and 4 x 100-meter relays.

Chillicothe went on to win the boys’ and girls’ team titles.

Cameron Smart of Hillsboro won the boys 300-meter hurdles in 41.51.

Hillsboro won the boys and girls 800-meter runs, with Jailyn Williams and Nick Turner.

Williams’ time of 2:25.42 was six seconds better than second place, which went to Simone Fleurima of Chillicothe.

Turner and teammate Tate Davis went one-two in the 800-meter run at 2:03.60 and 2:05.80, respectively. It was one of the rare times when Chillicothe did not place first or second in an event.

After an unfortunate false start in the 100-meter finals, Washington’s Mason Coffman captured the 200-meters in 22.73 which was .23 seconds faster than Mamo Willison of Chillicothe.

Washington’s Madison Hayes brought in a second place finish in the 3200-meter run with a time of 12:39.26. She stayed close to Chillicothe’s Katherine McCallum, who won in 12:34.97.

Hayes placed third in the 1600-meter run in 5:47.50.

Showing their depth once again, Chillicothe went one and two, with Alana McKenzie winning in 5:39.34 and Simone Fleurima second in 5:41.37.

Aysha Haney of Washington won the long jump at 16’ 6 1/2” and Luca Matesic of McClain was second at 16’ 3”.

Miami Trace’s Shay Salyers had a fine time in the high jump, with two personal best results that saw him finish second with a height of 6’ 2”.

Steven Kibler of Hillsboro won at 6’ 2” and Washington’s Paris Nelson was third, also at 6’ 2”.

McClain’s Lily Barnes followed her win in the shot put on Tuesday by taking first in the discus throw at 111’ 8”.

Brooklyn Wade of Washington was second at 95’ 0”.

Kaelin Pfeifer’s bid to sweep the sprints began with a win in the 100-meter dash in 12.92.

Kierstyn Mitchell of Washington was second in 13.11.

Pfeifer looked to be leading in the 200-meter dash, but was caught in the last few meters by Chillicothe’s Kiera Archer. Pfeifer ran a 26.70 to Archer’s 26.48.

Mylie Lovett of McClain won the high jump Tuesday at 5’ 0” and Miami Trace’s Kamika Bennett was second at 5’ 0”.

McClain’s Becca Bergstrom won the pole vault with a new school record of 9’ 1”.

Washington’s Alicia Navarette was second at 8’ 0”.

Washington’s Paris Nelson and Miami Trace’s Asher LeBeau had another battle in the 110-meter hurdles.

Nelson won the FAC with a time of 15.79, while LeBeau placed second in 15.97.

Rocky Jones and Mason Coffman, with the two fastest 100-meter times in the FAC, looked to go one-two.

With Coffman unfortunately out, Jones took the win in 11.09.

Please see the next edition of the Record-Herald for more coverage of the FAC track meet.