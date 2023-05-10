Jackson softball beats Lady Panthers 7-1 in Sectional

JACKSON — On a beautiful Wednesday, May 10, the Miami Trace Lady Panthers varsity softball team went on the road for a Division II Sectional final game against Frontier Athletic Conference rivals, Jackson.

Jackson scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning and went on to win, 7-1.

Miami Trace finishes the 2023 season with a record of 8-14.

Ella McCarty led Miami Trace with two hits, while Kaylee Everhart and Ryleigh Vincent each had one. Vincent’s hit was a double.

Everhart pitched for Miami Trace and went six innings with nine hits, seven runs (four earned) with four walks.

Serenity Taylor pitched seven innings with four hits, one unearned run, no walks and 10 strikeouts for Jackson.

Cloe Michael led Jackson’s offense with three hits, one RBI and two runs scored. One of her hits was a double.

Bryn Denny, Makayla Wyant, Maddie Wright, Allie Bradbury, Aaliyah Barnett and Bailey Witt each had one hit for Jackson.

Wright’s hit was a home run.

Wyant and Witt hit doubles and Wyant scored one run.

Denny and Ella Armstrong each scored for Jackson.

Jackson had nine hits and committed two errors. Miami Trace had four errors in the game.

Jackson improves to 14-4 and has a game with Unioto (21-3) Monday, May 15 in the District semifinals at Ohio University.

The No. 2 seed Unioto got by No. 15 seed Waverly Wednesday, 3-0.

No. 4 Circleville beat No. 13 Fairfield Union, 11-1; No. 8 Logan Elm shut out No. 9 Vinton County, 10-0.

The No. 3 seed, Hillsboro, beat No. 14 McClain, 11-1 and No. 6 Fairland advanced past No. 11 New Lexington, 4-0.

No. 5 seed, Sheridan won its game over No. 12 Gallia Academy, 11-3.

The District semifinal match-ups are: Athens vs. Logan Elm, Circleville vs. Sheridan, Unioto vs. Jackson and Hillsboro vs. Fairland.

RHE

MT 000 001 0 — 1 4 4

J 300 022 x — 7 9 2