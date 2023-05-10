Miami Trace baseball beats East Clinton, 7-2

LEES CREEK — The East Clinton Astros hosted the Miami Trace Panthers in a match-up of former South Central Ohio League teams Tuesday, May 9.

The Panthers found themselves down by one run after one inning of play, but were soon to erupt for 13 hits and take a 7-2 victory.

The Panthers improve to 15-6 with the win.

Xavier Lawhorn started and pitched three innings for Miami Trace with one hit, one earned run with three walks and four strikeouts.

Cam Morton allowed one unearned run over four innings with one walk and two strikeouts.

Cole Little was the leading hitter for Miami Trace, going 3 for 4 with two runs scored and one RBI.

Brady Armstrong was 2 for 3 with one run scored and one RBI; Austin Boedeker went 2 for 3 with one run scored.

Courtesy runner Zach Warnock stole one base and scored one run; Jameson Hyer had an RBI single; Gaige Stuckey had one hit; Konnor May was 1 for 1; Justin Robinson was 1 for 3 with one RBI.

Boedeker, Hicks, Colegrove, Little and Dillon Hyer each had one stolen base for the Panthers.

Lukas Runk and Landen Dunn each had one hit for the Astros (0-16).

Peyton Lilly started for East Clinton and pitched four innings with four hits and four runs (two earned) with three walks and six strikeouts.

Heyden Beiting pitched one-third of an inning with two hits, two runs earned and a third pitcher worked 2.2 innings with seven hits, one run (earned) and three walks.

Miami Trace’s game scheduled for Wednesday, May 10 at Lynchburg-Clay was cancelled.

The Panthers continue to prepare for the Sectional tournament and a home game against the McClain Tigers on Monday, May 15 when they welcome the Adena Warriors to Miami Trace on Thursday, May 11 at 5 p.m.

RHE

MT 020 230 0 — 7 13 1

EC 100 000 1 — 2 2 4