Blue Lions hold off Hornets, 4-3

MONROE — The Washington Blue Lion varsity baseball team (19-1) traveled to take on the Division I Monroe Hornets (18-6) on Wednesday, May 10 in their penultimate regular season contest. The Blue Lions would take advantage of a three-run fifth inning to hold off the Hornets and claim a 4-3 road victory.

Washington started senior Tanner Lemaster on the mound and Monroe went with Aiden Sargent.

Lemaster pitched a complete game, working seven innings and allowing three runs (none earned) on nine hits with one walk and eight strikeouts.

Sargent pitched four and one-third innings, suffering the loss. He allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits with one walk and four strikeouts.

Brady Heagen and Alex Bemis pitched in relief for the Hornets. Heagen worked one and two-thirds innings and allowed no runs or hits while walking one and striking out four. Bevis pitched the final inning and allowed no runs or hits while striking out two.

Washington saw themselves down 2-0 early before adding a run in the top of the third inning. Singles from Will Miller and John Wall and a Titus Lotz Walk loaded the bases and a sacrifice fly from A.J. Dallmayer got the Blue Lions on the board.

They would add three runs in the top of the fifth inning to gain a 4-2 advantage. Cooper Robertson led off the inning with a single and Miller laid down a sacrifice bunt to move Robertson to second. Wall singled to right field to score Robertson. Lotz was hit by a pitch and then Dallmayer ripped a double to left field that scored wall and moved Lotz to third. The final run of the game for Washington came when Gavin Coffman bunted and reached on an error that scored Lotz.

Monroe added a run in the bottom of the fifth to cut it to a one run lead in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Monroe had a runner on first with just one out in the bottom of the seventh and a chance to tie or win the game but the next batter would ground into a double play to end the game.

Offensively for Washington, Dallmayer led the Blue Lions going 2 for 3 with a double and 2 RBI.

Wall was 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored.

Robertson was 1 for 2.

Miller was 1 for 2.

Lotz and Southworth each scored a run for the Blue Lions.

Washington (20-1) plays their final regular season game at home on Thursday, May 11 at 6 p.m. against Eastern Brown Warriors (12-8).