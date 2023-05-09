Panthers beat Cavaliers, 9-3; take 3rd in FAC

CHILLICOTHE — The Miami Trace Panthers varsity baseball team completed play in the Frontier Athletic Conference for 2023 with a game at Chillicothe Friday, May 5.

The Panthers scored two runs in the top of the third and went on to post a 9-3 victory.

Miami Trace improves to 14-6 with the win, 6-4 in the FAC, placing third in the conference.

Gaige Stuckey pitched a complete game to earn the victory for Miami Trace.

Over seven innings, Stuckey allowed three hits and three runs (one earned) with three walks and 12 strikeouts.

Dillon Hyer led Miami Trace’s 10-hit attack with three hits, including a double. He scored one run.

Brady Armstrong was 2 for 3 with a double, two RBI and one run scored.

Jameson Hyer went 2 for 4 with two RBI and one run scored.

Konner May had one hit, Stuckey had one hit and Evan Colegrove had one hit, scored one run and drove in two.

Mason Brown started and suffered the loss for the Cavaliers (9-13 overall, 3-7 in the FAC, placing fourth).

He pitched 5.2 innings with eight hits and nine runs (seven earned) with five walks and three strikeouts.

Mason Siberell finished the game with 1.1 innings and two hits allowed.

Brown, Coen Butler and Vincent Haller each hit a single for the Cavaliers.

(Hillsboro was fifth at 2-8 and McClain was sixth at 1-9).

Washington won the FAC at 10-0 and Jackson was second at 8-2.

Chillicothe is Division I in baseball and will play in the Central District tournament. The Cavaliers’ first game is May 15 at 5 p.m. and they will host Groveport (3-18).

Miami Trace was at East Clinton Tuesday and was scheduled to play at Lynchburg-Clay Wednesday, then host Adena Thursday and play at Southeastern Friday. All games have a starting time of 5 p.m.

The Panthers are the No. 5 seed in the upcoming Sectional tournament and will host the No. 12 seed McClain (10-11-1) on Monday, May 15 at 5 p.m.

RHE

MT 002 106 0 — 9 10 3

C 000 012 0 — 3 3 3