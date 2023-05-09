Jonathan Alder sweeps MT Invitational

After last week began with several cold days and nights, the weather warmed up a bit in time for the Miami Trace track and field invitational Thursday, May 4.

The Pioneers from Jonathan Alder High School won both the boys and girls meets.

Alder paced the girls’ field with 140.5 points to 121.5 points for Miami Trace.

McClain was third with 115.5 points, followed by Hillsboro with 88 and Washington with 84.5.

Waverly was sixth with 54 points, followed by Greeneview with 34 points and Westfall with 18.

On the boys’ side, the Pioneers won with 141 points to 109 points for second place Greeneview.

Hillsboro tied with Miami Trace for third place, both with 83 points.

Washington was fifth with 79.5 points, and the Tigers of Waverly had 77 points.

The McClain Tigers were seventh with 53.5 points and Westfall had 30 team points.

Miami Trace’s girls team recorded six first place finishes.

Jana Griffith won the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.70. Griffith also won the 300-meter hurdle event in a time of 48.27.

Kaelin Pfeifer won the 100-meter dash and the 200-meter dash.

Pfeifer had a time of 12.86 in the 100 and 26.67 in the 200.

Griffith and Pfeifer teamed with Mary Pfeifer and Sydney Martin to win the 4 x 100-meter relay in 51.93.

Kamika Benntt won the high jump, clearing 4’ 10”.

Washington had three first place results.

Aysha Haney won the long jump with a distance of 16’ 6” which she achieved on her first attempt.

Morgan Cartwright, Kierstyn Mitchell, Allie Mongold and Megan Mongold won the 4 x 200-meter relay with a time of 1:48.67.

That same foursome won the 4 x 400-meter relay in decisive fashion with a time of 4:20.40.

Second place Jonathan Alder ran a 4:27.18.

For the Blue Lions, there were four first place results, three involving Rocky Jones.

Jones won the 100-meter dash in a time of 11.23.

Jones won the long jump at 19’ 10”.

Jones, Toby Mitchell, Caden Shiltz and Mason Coffman won the 4 x 100-meter relay in 45.22.

Andrew Young, Mitchell, Gabe Perez and Coffman teamed up to win the 4 x 200-meter relay in 1:34.11, over two seconds ahead of second place Jonathan Alder.

For Miami Trace, Brice Perkins took first in the pole vault, getting over the bar at 12’ 6”. Second place was 10’ 6” by McClain’s Jackson Crago.

The Frontier Athletic Conference meet began Tuesday and concludes Thursday at Hillsboro High School at 4:30 p.m.

First place, Miami Trace and Washington boys results

4 x 800-meter relay – Greeneview, 1st, 8:29.80 (Noah Sylvester, Archer Holston, Landon Erisman, Josiah Knoeer); MT, 6th, 9:45.56 (Eli Fliehman, Kooper Hicks, Connor Hostetler, Seth Thompson); W, n/a

110-meter hurdles – Lucas White, JA, 1st, 16.00; Paris Nelson, W, 2nd, 16.47; Brice Perkins, MT, 4th, 17.20; Asher LeBeau, MT, 5th, 17.28

100-meter dash – Rocky Jones, W, 1st, 11.23; Landen Cope, MT, 5th, 11.78; Jake Manbevers, MT, 6th, 11.85; Caden Shiltz, W, 8th, 11.94

4 x 200-meter relay – W, 1st, 1:34.11 (Andrew Young, Toby Mitchell, Gabe Perez, Mason Coffman); MT, 5th, 1:38.36 (Asher LeBeau, Malachi Jones, Cody Gibbs, Landen Cope)

1600-meter run – Mitch Green, Wav., 1st, 4:31.66; Eli Fliehman, MT, 6th, 5:02.53; Avery Wightman, W, 9th, 5:08.25; Justin Everhart, MT, 12th, 5:42.67

4 x 100-meter relay – W, 1st, 45.22 (Rocky Jones, Toby Mitchell, Caden Shiltz, Mason Coffman); MT, 5th, 47.50 (Malachi Jones, Evan Mollett, Cody Gibbs, Landen Cope)

400-meter dash – D.J. Frost, Mc, 1st, 51.83; Jake Manbevers, MT, 6th, 54.88; Ryan Smith, MT, 11th, 59.62

300-meter hurdles – Kampbell Newman, G’view, 1st, 41.96; Asher LeBeau, MT, 2nd, 42.97; Brice Perkins, MT, 4th, 45.91; Randon Stolzenburg, W, 12th, 54.16

800-meter run – Noah Sylvester, G’view, 1st, 2:01.82; Kooper Hicks, MT, 8th, 2:24.18; T.J. Ooten, W, 12th, 2:37.15; Christian Rios Amador, W, 15th, 3:12.52

200-meter dash – Alex Stoller, Wav., 1st, 23.20; Toby Mitchell, W, 3rd, 23.55; Landen Cope, MT, 4th, 24.70; Evan Mollett, MT, 8th, 25.14

3200-meter run – Brady Tremayne, JA, 1st, 10:19.34; Eli Fliehman, MT, 5th, 10:57.17; Joshua Lewis, MT, 10th, 12:14.57; Randon Stolzenburg, W, 12th, 13:47.66; Christian Rios Amador, W, 13th, 15:31.34

4 x 400-meter relay – Jonathan Alder, 1st, 3:36.87 (Jonas Watkins, Greg Nussbaum, Matthew Perkey, Luke Goode); MT, 5th, 3:46.91 (Jake Manbevers, Asher LeBeau, Malachi Jones, Ryan Smith)

High jump – William Reichley, G’view, 1st, 6’ 0”; Paris Nelson, W, 2nd, 5’ 10”; Andrew Young, W, 5th, 5’ 8”; Shay Salyers, MT, 6th, 5’ 6”; William Dawes, MT, 7th, 5’ 6”

Long jump – Rocky Jones, W, 1st, 19’ 10”; Andrew Young, W, 3rd, 19’ 4”; Cody Gibbs, MT, 6th, 18’ 4”; Shay Salyers, Mt, 9th, 17’ 4 1/2”

Discus throw – Logan Long, Wav., 1st 147’ 10”; Garrett Guess, MT, 11th, 106’ 2”; Reece Self, W, 13th, 101’ 7”

Shot put – Logan Long, Wav., 1st, 47’ 8 1/2”; Miguel Utrera, W, 5th, 41’ 2”; Reece Self, W, 8th, 40’ 3”; Jayden Jones, MT, 12th, 36’ 4”; Tyler Stevens, MT, 15th, 33’ 3”

Pole vault – Brice Perkins, MT, 1st, 12’ 6”; Aiden Johnson, MT, 4th, 10’ 0”; Avery Wightman, W, tie 7th, 9’ 0”; Faris Abdulghani, W, 9th, 9’ 0”

First place, Washington and Miami Trace girls results

4 x 800-meter relay – Jonathan Alder, 1st 10:22.76 (Lauren Wynk, Helena O’Connor, Natalie Walker, Alex Shaw); MT, 4th, 11:36.92 (Meghan Cory, Lauren Farrens, Ava Shull, Karley Hicks); W, n/a

100-meter hurdles – Jana Griffith, MT, 1st, 16.70; Abigail Kovalchick, MT, 5th, 18.09; Mackayla Cartmell, W, 6th, 18.18

100-meter dash – Kaelin Pfeifer, MT, 1st, 12.86; Kierstyn Mitchell, W, 2nd, 12.95; Kamika Bennett, Mt, 8th, 13.72; Jordan Gray, W, 11th, 14.01

4 x 200-meter relay – W, 1st, 1:48.67 (Morgan Cartwright, Kierstyn Mitchell, Allie Mongold, Megan Mongold); MT, 2nd, 1:50.37 (Mary Pfeifer, Sydney Marting, Kamika Bennett, Kaelin Pfeifer)

1600-meter run – Eliza Streit, JA, 1st, 5:28.71; Madison Hayes, W, 3rd 5:45.30; Meghan Cory, MT, 5th, 5:57.23; Ava Shull, MT, 9th, 6:25.76

4 x 100-meter relay – MT, 1st, 51.93 (Mary Pfeifer, Sydney Martin, Jana Griffith, Kaelin Pfeifer); W, 4th, 52.46 (Aysha Haney, Mackayla Cartmell, Kierstyn Mitchell, Megan Mongold)

400-meter dash – Olivia Covault, H, 1st, 1:03.76; Gracie Shull, MT, 3rd, 1:06.24; Alicia Navarett, W, 9th, 1:11.88;

300-meter hurdles – Jana Griffith, MT, 1st, 48.27; Abigail Kovalchik, MT, 6th, 54.00; Maggie Pfeifer, W, 12th, 57.32;

800-meter run – Caytlon Moore, G’view, 1st, 2:29.28; Ava Shull, MT, 6th, 2:40.53; Chinatsu Obayashi, W, 11th, 3:05.15; Lauren Farrens, MT, 12th, 3:05.82

200-meter dash – Kaelin Pfeifer, MT, 1st, 26.67; Mackayla Cartmell, W, 2nd, 27.13; Aysha Haney, W, 3rd, 27.47; Bella Shull, MT, 12th, 29.14

3200-meter run – Ella Luker, JA, 1st, 12:05.67; Meghan Cory, MT, 5th, 13:21.52; Karley Hicks, MT, 10th, 16:04.85

4 x 400-meter relay – W, 1st, 4:20.40 (Morgan Cartwright, Kierstyn Mitchell, Allie Mongold, Megan Mongold); MT, 7th, 4:47.85 (Sydney Martin, Gracie Shull, Abigail Kovalhick, Bella Shull)

High jump – Kamika Bennett, MT, 1st, 4’ 10”; Lydia Abare, MT, tie 5th, 4’ 6”; Mackayla Cartmell, tie 5th, 4’ 6”; Ava Ruggles, W, 10th, 4’ 6”

Long jump – Aysha Haney, W, 1st, 16’ 6”; Gracie Shull, MT, 6th, 14’ 5”; Jordan McCane, W, 12th, 12’ 6”

Discus throw – Lily Barnes, Mc, 1st, 114’ 4”; Brooklyn Wade, W, 3rd, 102’ 11”; Emily Turner, MT, 6th, 85’ 2”; Sureya Lopez, MT, 7th, 84’ 10”; Kalia Smith, W, 15th, 52’ 0”

Shot put – Lily Barnes, Mc, 1st, 34’ 4 1/2”; Emily Turner, MT, 6th, 28’ 4”; Sureya Lopez, MT, 8th, 27’ 10 3/4”; Brooklyn Wade, W, 9th, 27’ 0”

Pole vault – Helena O’Connor, JA, 1st, 9’ 0”; Kaithlyn Maquilling, W, tie 3rd, 7’ 6”; Kaelyn Fischer, MT, tie 3rd, 7’ 6”; Alicia Navarette, W, 5th, 7’ 6”; Zoey Blanton, MT, 8th, 6’ 0”