Blue Lion baseball rallies to beat Teays Valley

ASHVILLE — The Washington Blue Lions, the No. 6 baseball team in the state in Division II in the latest coaches’ poll, had a stern test from the Teays Valley Vikings Monday, May 8.

The game was scoreless until the Vikings scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth.

Washington responded with five runs in the top of the sixth and went on to post a 5-3 victory.

The Blue Lions are now 18-1 on the season.

Titus Lotz started for the Blue Lions and pitched four scoreless innings with no hits, three walks and nine strikeouts.

A.J. Dallmayer got the win in relief with three innings on the mound. He allowed three runs (two earned) on two hits with two walks and seven strikeouts.

The Blue Lions had 10 hits, led by Jonah Waters who went 3 for 4 with two RBI and one run scored. One of his hits was a double.

Tanner Lemaster was 2 for 4 with one run scored.

Lotz had two hits, including a double and scored one run.

Dallmayer had two hits and scored one run.

Bryce Yeazel drove in two runs with a single and scored one run.

Fabbro and Vandergrift each had a single for Teays Valley.

Farmer started and took the loss for the Vikings. He pitched 5.1 innings with nine hits and five runs (four earned). He did not walk a batter and fanned eight.

Washington was scheduled to host Lynchburg-Clay Tuesday, May 9, play at Monroe Wednesday, May 10 and host Eastern Brown Thursday, May 11.

The Blue Lions are the No. 1 seed in the upcoming Sectional tournament and will host either Logan Elm (3-15) or Vinton County (3-14) Monday, May 15 at 5 p.m.