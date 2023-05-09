MTHS senior succeeds at cheer championship

ORLANDO, FLA. — Local teen, Alyssa Collins, earned silver at the Walt Disney World Resort Cheer Summit Championship on April 30.

The Miami Trace High School senior and competitive cheerleader joined her all-star team at the Cheer Summit Championship, held at the Walt Disney World Resort, on Thursday, April 27 through Sunday, April 30.

It was there that Collins’ 1 competitive cheer team, Stingray All-Stars, proudly brought home second place overall in the worldwide league.

The Summit, founded by Varsity All Star in 2013, provides advanced opportunities for athletes in the non-Worlds divisions to compete against the best of the best in all levels of competition across the globe. All-star teams travel and compete at major events all over the country with hopes of receiving a “bid” at the end of season to enter the prestigious event at the ESPN Wide World of Sports in Walt Disney World where they will go head to head with the top teams all over the world.

This year, Collins’ level 5 team (G5) earned their bid early on this season by winning first place at Jamfest Indianapolis and American Cheer Power in Columbus, Ohio.

How did she get her start in competitive cheer?

Early on, Collins began taking gymnastics when she was 4-years-old, where she grew to love the sport. After years of hard work, she took a major leap into all-star cheer in the sixth grade and has confidently stuck with it ever since.

Presently, Collins and the Stingrays now claim the Summit’s second place, silver medal — a trophy the girls have been working for the majority of their lives.