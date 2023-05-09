Washington Fire Dept. reports

The following fire reports were released by the Washington Fire Department (WFD):

May 8 – 4838 Camp Grove Road

Mutual aid was requested by Wayne Twp. FD for a possible structure fire. While responding, FD requested Jefferson Twp. FD for station coverage. FD arrived on scene and assisted Wayne Twp. With extinguishment of an illegal burn.

May 8 – 613 Village Ct.

FD was requested to first respond for Fayette County EMS. E-134 was in training and responded from Valero. 137 responded from the station. FD assisted EMS with patient care and provided a driver for the ambulance.

May 7 – 1809 Columbus Ave.

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a fire alarm; building 1, zone 1. FD was notified while en route to disregard, management advised of a false alarm.

May 7 – 1129 S. Elm St.

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office advising of a computer smoking inside the residence. Dispatch advised the computer and occupants were both outside of the residence while en route. FD did not find any smoke or fire at the time of arrival and found two (2) occupants with members from the Fayette County Life Squad. Occupants informed FD at the time of arrival the computer was not plugged in, and the internal battery started melting and smoking. FD ensured the computer was extinguished, checked inside the apartment and did not find any smoke or fire damage.

May 6 – 230 Green St.

Received call reporting open burning in the area. FD found moderate smoke conditions and a small pile of fresh cut brush and other debris burning unattended in a fire pit at the time of arrival. FD extinguished the fire with a garden hose and advised the occupant of the burning rules and regulations.

May 6 – 670 Tiara Way

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office requesting a driver for the Fayette County Life Squad. FD provided manpower.

May 6 – 94 Jamison Road

Received call from occupant reporting a sulfur odor, requesting the residence to be checked for a gas leak. FD investigation did not detect any gas leak(s), nor did it detect the presence of carbon monoxide at the time of the check.

May 5 – 2210 US 62 SW

FD responded to a carbon monoxide alarm activation. Firefighters made contact with the owner and were escorted into the house. Firefighters checked the house with four gas and combustible gas meters. FD detected 8 parts per million CO near the furnace. A gas leak was also located in the furnace area. Firefighters turned off the gas to the furnace and recommended to have repairs made. Firefighters checked the hot water heater, and no other issues were found. Firefighters cleared the scene.

May 5 – 929 Forrest St.

FD was requested for a possible electrical problem. On scene, FD met with the caller who said the lights started flickering when the toaster oven was turned on. FD checked the kitchen and breaker box with a thermal imaging camera and no issues were located. FD checked inside of the house and the exterior with a thermal imaging camera, no problems were found. FD recommended contacting an electrician to correct the problem.

May 5 – 112 Summit Ln.

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office requesting a non-emergent response with the Fayette County Life Squad. FD provided manpower.

May 4 – Old US 35

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a two-vehicle accident. FD found both vehicles upright, on all four wheels and facing West in the Westbound lane with no smoke or fire at the time of arrival. FD established a safe working area and confirmed there was no entrapment or injuries. FD contained fluids leaking onto the roadway and assisted with traffic control.

May 2 – 555 N. Glenn Ave.

FD was requested to assist Fayette County EMS.

May 2 – 1809 Columbus Ave.

FD responded to a fire alarm activation for building 2. While responding, FD units were notified that it was a false alarm. Units downgraded the response to non-emergency. E-134 was dispatched to another emergency incident and cancelled the response to this run. FD arrived on scene and contacted the staff. The alarm activation was caused by smoking in one of the rooms. FD notified the occupant of the no smoking requirements and cleared the scene.

May 2 – 906 Davis Ct.

FD was requested to assist Fayette County EMS

May 1 – 318 N. North St.

Received call from occupant reporting an odor of natural gas, strongest in the basement. FD investigation found concentrations between 400pm and 780pm throughout the basement. FD checked multiple apartments and determined the source originated from apartment #006 with a concentration of 20.1% LEL at the West exterior wall at / near the floor. FD requested facility maintenance to be contacted and respond to the facility. FD evacuated an additional two (2) apartments located nearest to the source and established natural ventilation. FD confirmed with maintenance personnel that there was no gas to the facility and rechecked the building and was unable to locate any abandoned gas line(s). FD was unable to locate any identifiable source and requested Center Point Energy to be dispatched. FD assisted service technicians from Center Point Energy and was unable to locate the source within the building. Personnel from Center Point were able to map an abandoned gas service line(s) on the exterior of the building near the exterior wall of apartment #006. FD units were released, and control of the scene was turned over to personnel from Center Point Energy to perform digging and repairs.

May 1 – 1809 Columbus Ave.

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a general fire alarm, building 2 – zone 2. FD did not find any smoke or fire at the time of arrival. FD spoke with management who reported occupants were smoking in room 214.

April 29 – 727 S. Main St.

FD was requested to assist Fayette County EMS.

April 27 – US 62 N.

FD responded to a vehicle fire. While responding, dispatch provided a better location for the fire. The fire was out of Union Twp. FD requested BPM to be dispatched to the incident and E-134 continued the response. On arrival, FD blocked the roadway and started fire attack. Bloomingburg FD arrived on scene and assumed command. FD was released by command and cleared the scene.

April 26 – 740 E. Market St.

FD received station tones for lift assist with Fayette County Life Squad.

April 26 – 1397 Leesburg Ave.

FD responded to a fire alarm activation, water flow alarm. On arrival, the building was operating normally. No alarm was sounding, and the building was not being evacuated. The Alarm was silenced prior to FD arrival. Firefighters met with building management and checked both riser rooms. Firefighters also walked the entire building, and no problem was located. FD recommended evacuating the building any time the fire alarm sounds and to not silence or reset the alarm until an all clear is given by firefighters.