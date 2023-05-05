The following land transfers were recently released online:

Recorded March 14

Kevin K. and Carol Dement to Allen Bradshaw, 618 Rose Ave., consideration amount $105,900.

Tyler J. Butcher and Trista A. Rohrer to Elijah R. and Abigail N. Groff, 5686 Rt 22 SE, consideration amount $149,500.

CMM Holdings LTD to Richard A. and Deborah C. Starkey, 1.935 acres in Union Twp., consideration amount $330,000.

Philip G. Butler to Gregory and Bernadette Atkins, property on Gregg Road NW, consideration amount $65,000.

Carol R. and JC Waddle Trust to Carol Waddle, 3.54 acres in Concord Twp., consideration amount not disclosed.

Carol R. Waddle to Clayton K. and Natalie M. Waddle, 3.54 acres in Concord Twp., consideration amount not disclosed.

Deborah L. Jenkins to Dennis L. Franks Jr., 705 S. Elm St., consideration amount $164,900.

Mark A. Hollis, Scott E. Hollis, Laura L. Hollis, Jamie L. Zimmerman and Ronald W. Zimmerman to Christopher R. Detty, 787 Mclean St., consideration amount $135,000.

Recorded March 15

Gregory L. and Hiedi Phipps to DJT Hawk Enterprises LLC, 702 E. Paint St., consideration amount $25,000.

Benchmark Property Consultants LLC to Jesse Coblentz, 453 Carolyn Road, consideration amount $75,000.

Samuel E. and Beverly Bornholdt and Charles R. and Phyllis Coffee to Debbie H. Weade Properties LLC, 78 acres in Wayne Twp., consideration amount $351,000.

Dennis E. and Jo Anne A. Trusts to Debbie H. Weade Properties LLC, 78 acres in Wayne Twp., consideration amount $351,000.

Recorded March 16

James O. and Dianna L. Edwards to James O. and Dianna L. Edwards and Sheila M. Walker, 2660 Cross St., consideration amount not disclosed.

Recorded March 17

Betty M. Hyer to Donna J. Hyer, 1019 Millwood Ave., consideration amount $50,000.

Nona M. Spears to Steven C. Spears, property on S. Hinde St., consideration amount $6,400.

Steven C. and Susan L. Spears to SS and Sons Properties LLC, property on S. Hinde St., consideration not disclosed.

Recorded March 20

Village of Bloomingburg to William Hay, property on Biddle Blvd., consideration amount $7,500.

Michele L. Martin to Fayette County Land Reutilization, 520 Carolyn Road, consideration amount not disclosed.

Recorded March 21

D&E Morrison LLC to Jessica L. Kelter, 718 Eastern Ave., consideration amount $153,000.

Kyle M. and Cynthia Cockerill to Jeffrey A. and Norma G. Carroll, 714 E. Temple St., consideration amount $52,500.

Dennis Bucher to Concrete Contracting Solutions LLC, 53 State St., consideration amount $122,000.

Fayette County Land Reutilization to Mark Pitstick, 304 N. Fayette St., consideration amount not disclosed.

ALZA Ohio LLC to Dwight and Melody Fox, 927 E. Temple St, consideration amount $107,800.

Martha D. Bloomer and Daniel Pfaff to Steven D. and Deborah L. Noel, 1185 S. North St., consideration amount $180,000.

Michael L. Hall to Michele L. Brown, 4979 Miami Trace Road, consideration amount $235,000.

Peggy A. Looney to Danielle Camp, 620 E. Market St., consideration amount $151,700.

DSV SPV 3 LLC to ABASS Investments INC, 9157 Lancaster Road, consideration amount $44,100.

Recorded March 22

Bluegrass Farms of Ohio LLC to Bluegrass Farms of Ohio LLC, 91.6462 acres and 28.7481 acres in Jefferson Twp., consideration amount not disclosed.

Recorded March 23

John and Jodean Burr to Lukas J. Burr, 1804 Brock Road NE, consideration amount not disclosed.

A1 Estimators Plus LLC to Dr. Drake Enterprizes, several properties in Union Twp., consideration amount not disclosed.

Raymond J. Loudner to Daniel L Pfaff and Martha D. Bloomer, 321-A Dice Dr., consideration amount $260,000.

Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Margren Properties LLC and Miktam Properties LLC, 914 Lakeview Ave., consideration amount not disclosed.

Aaron Simonson to Eric D. Upthegrove, 1115 Delaware St., consideration amount $129,500.

CH-Good Hope United Methodist Church to CH-Good Hope Methodist Church, 4014 Main St. SE, consideration amount not disclosed.

Lena S. Creagan to Lena S. Creagan Trust, 5182 RT 22 SE, consideration amount not disclosed.

Recorded March 24

Pennymac Loan Services LLC to Mandalyn Gerlach, 1309 Washington Ave., consideration amount $135,000.

S & L Enterprises LLC to Stephanie Donoian, 520 E. Paint St., consideration amount $85,000.

Kmart Corp to Pine21 Acquisitions VI LLC, 1.377 acres in Washington Twp., consideration amount $40,000.

Michael and Kellie Noble to GMR Rental Properties LLC, 1127 S. Main St., consideration amount $32,500.

Recorded March 27

Leslie E. Teter to Aaron C. Teter and Leslie E. Teter Trust, 923 Washington Ave., consideration amount not disclosed.

Karen S. Kimmy to David V. Swearingen Jr. and Lori A. Swearingen, 2600 Church St., consideration amount $58,500.

ALZA Ohio LLC to Eleanor M. and Douglas A. Wait, 1.930 acres in Union Twp., consideration amount $245,000.

Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2017-1 and US Bank National Association Trust to SIVA 77 LLC, 1855 Beacon St., consideration amount $114,500.

Joe V. and Susan Jordan to Joe V., Susan, and Jordan Family Trust, 117.1806 acres in Union Twp., consideration amount not disclosed.

Richard D. and Mary A. Cockerill to Richard D., Mary A., and Cockerill Family Trust, 2.495 acres in Union Twp., consideration amount not disclosed.

Robert R. F., Christopher R., and Thereasa L. Chronister to Ray A. Minshall, 0.884 acres and 7.0140 acres in Wayne Twp., consideration amount $198,200.

Mark R. and Mary E. Haldeman to Jack D. Miller, 5.0100 acres in Madison Twp., consideration amount not disclosed.

Barbara A. Sams LLC to Sidney W. Hardgrow Jr. And Melinda D. Hardgrow, 7.2105 acres and 1.6895 acres in Marion Twp. and 4.6334 acres in Madison Twp., consideration amount $179,000.

Franchen McArthur Trust to Joseph R. and Nancy E. Jones, 1240 Paddock Loop, consideration amount $240,000.

Recorded March 29

Ohio State Property Investors LLC to Ricky New Jr., 517 Earl Ave., consideration amount $13,900.

Debbie H. Weade Properties LLC to Jonathan B. and Brodi J. Maust, 3.583 acres in Union Twp., consideration amount $250,000.

Tim and Kristina L. Humphrey to Braydon M. and Bethany A. Briggs, 115 McDowell St., consideration amount $185,000.

ABASS Investments LLC to Darrell E. Roberts II and Rita R. Fall, 115 Woodsview Ct., consideration amount $170,800.

Rickey R. Beauregard to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp., 1343 Willard St., consideration amount $97,917.

Recorded March 30

Recorded March 31

Helen E. Eggenspiller to Alexis Stodgel, 604 W. Temple St., consideration amount $95,000.

Thomas R. Hawk and Claude Dumont to Nityanand Properties LLC, 220 Forest St., consideration amount $30,000.

Jason and Morgan A. Gardner to Lake Creek Investments LLC., 524 French Ct., consideration amount not disclosed.

Jeffrey W. and Sandra K. King to Sara Collins and Corbin Ferrell, 0.937 acres in Madison Twp., consideration amount $250,000.

Michael D., Teresa A., Rondal J., Phyllis A., Billy L., and Anthony M. Anderson to Sandra J. Saffran, 820 Dayton Ave., consideration amount $168,000.

Grace N. Wright and David D. and Earlene Carson to Corey and Krystal Popes, 4435 Hedge Ct., consideration amount $150,000.

Kenneth and Connie Matthews to Gracie M. Matthews, 1.8495 acres in Paint Twp., consideration amount not disclosed.

William D. and Melody S. Hay to Mark Carr, 102 W. Paint St., consideration amount $7,500.