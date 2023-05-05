Josh Gracin to perform at Scarecrow Festival

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The Scarecrow Festival has announced the Friday night entertainment: country artist and American Idol contestant, Josh Gracin.

Fans fell in love with former Marine, Josh Gracin, upon his ascension onto the country charts in 2004 with “I Want To Live.” The hits came in short order for Gracin – the chart-topper “Nothin’ To Lose,” “Stay With Me (Brass Bed),” and “We Weren’t Crazy” all hit high on the Billboard charts.

With a new single, Gracin is armed with the best music of his career, according to a news release. “Good for You” is available now and on country radio. Gracin will take the stage at the Scarecrow Festival on Friday, Sept. 15. This is a free concert. Bring your own lawn chairs and enjoy the show.

Keep up with Josh Gracin at www.joshgracinofficial.com

Held the third weekend of September in downtown Washington Court House, the Scarecrow Festival offers three full days of fun. Enjoy live music, amusement rides, games, craft vendors, car show and more.

