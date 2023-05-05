Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of May 8-12 is as follows:
MONDAY
Fish filet sandwich, macaroni & cheese, seasoned peas and carrots, cole slaw, fruit
TUESDAY
Country fried steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, graham crackers, fruit
WEDNESDAY
Stuffed peppers, scalloped potatoes, sweet corn, cottage cheese, fruit
THURSDAY
Beef & noodles, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, warm roll, fruit
FRIDAY
Ham loaf, cheesy potatoes, seasoned green beans, cornbread muffin, fruit
The Fayette County Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of May 8-12 is as follows:
MONDAY
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball
TUESDAY
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Euchre
2 p.m. Alzheimer’s support group
WEDNESDAY
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball
THURSDAY
11:30 a.m. Lunch
FRIDAY
11:30 a.m. Lunch