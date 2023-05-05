GREENFIELD — The Miami Trace High School and Washington High School track teams competed in the Bob Bergstrom Invitational at McClain High School Friday, April 28, 2023.

Host McClain won the girls’ event and Hillsboro won the boys’ title.

Miami Trace was third and Washington fifth in the girls’ meet and the Blue Lions placed second and the Panthers took fourth in the boys’ meet.

Washington’s girls won the 4 x 200-meter relay in 1:50.82. Those runners were: Morgan Cartwright, Kierstyn Mitchell, Megan Mongold and Allie Mongold.

Miami Trace’s Jana Griffith won the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 48.31.

Griffith teamed with Kaelin Pfeifer, Gracie Shull and Kamika Bennett to win the 4 x 400-meter relay in a time of 4:16.33.

Washington’s Paris Nelson won the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 16.42.

The Blue Lions’ Mason Coffman won the 100-meter dash in 11.23.

Nelson, Coffman, Rocky Jones and Toby Mitchell won the 4 x 100-meter relay, clocking 44.95.

Coffman also won the 200-meter dash in 23.35.

Nelson won the high jump, clearing the bar at 5’ 10”.

The Panthers had three second place finishes: Asher LeBeau in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 43.60; Eli Fliehman in the 3200-meter run in a time of 11:07.20 and Brice Perkins in the pole vault at a height of 12’ 0”.

Girls results, 1st place and Washington and Miami Trace

Shot put – Leah Lovett, Mc, 1st, 35’ 6 1/2”; Sureya Lopez, MT, 4th, 31’ 5”; Emily Turner, MT, 8th, 28’ 1”; Megan Sever, W, 10th, 27’ 8 1/2”; Brooklyn Wade, W, 13th, 25’ 5 1/2”

High jump – Mylie Lovett, Mc, 1st, 5’ 0”; Kamika Bennett, MT, 2nd, 5’ 0”; Laurel Marting, W, tie 9th, 4’ 6”; Avah Ruggles, W, 12th, 4’ 4”

Pole vault – Claire Robinson, A, 1st, 10’ 0”; Kaithlyn Maquilling, W, 6th, 8’ 0”; Kaelyn Fischer, MT, 7th, 7’ 6”; Alicia Navarett, W, 8th, 7’ 6”; Zoey Blanton, MT, tie 10th, 6’ 0”

4 x 800-meter relay – H, 1st, 10:30.47 (Jailyn Williams, Taylor Thoroman, Ramsey Haines, Brooklynn Minton); MT, 3rd, 11:24.41 (Ava Shull, Meghan Cory, Lauren Farrens, Karley Hicks); W, 7th, 13:02.76 (Kayli Merritt, Chinatsu Obayashi, Alicia Navarette, Ebelin Navarette)

100-meter hurdles – Brenna Wright, Mc, 1st, 16.66; Jana Griffith, MT, 2nd, 16.89; Morgan Cartwright, W, 3rd, 17.26; Abigail Kovalchik, MT, 8th, 18.39; Mackayla Cartmell, W, 9th, 18.65

100-meter dash – Faith Yancey, C, 1st, 12.65; Kaelin Pfeifer, MT, 2nd, 13.08; Kierstyn Mitchell, W, 3rd, 13.19; Bella Shull, MT, 11th, 13.97; Lydia Mootispaw, W, 12th, 14.11

4 x 200-meter relay – W, 1st, 1:50.82 (Morgan Cartwright, Kierstyn Mitchell, Megan Mongold, Allie Mongold); MT, 4th, 1:56.97 (Mary Pfeifer, Sydney Martin, Gracie Shull, Kamika Bennett)

1600-meter run – Maddux Bigam, C, 1st, 5:24; Madison Hayes, W, 2nd, 5:50; Meghan Cory, MT, 5th, 5:53; Ava Shull, MT, 6th, 5:54

4 x 100-meter relay – C, 1st, 51.49 (Sydney Lattimer, Isabelle Perini, Payton Ford, Faith Yancey); MT, 2nd, 51.95 (Mary Pfeifer, Sydney Martin, Jana Griffith, Kaelin Pfeifer)

400-meter dash – Faith Donley, F, 1st, 1:01.85; Kamika Bennett, MT, 2nd, 1:01.87; Allie Mongold, W, 4th, 1:02.16; Lauren Farrens, MT, 10th, 1:10.92

300-meter hurdles – Jana Griffith, MT, 1st, 48.31; Morgan Cartwright, W, 5th, 51.79; Abigail Kovalchik, MT, 8th, 54.24; Laurel Marting, W, 11th, 56.08

800-meter run – Ellie Patrick, C, 1st, 2:31.10; Ava Shull, MT, 4th, 2:48.44; Karley Hicks, MT, 9th, 3:00.01; Chinatsu Obayashi, W, 11th, 3:07.30

200-meter dash – Faith Yancey, C, 1st, 26.18; Kaelin Pfeifer, MT, 2nd, 27.00; Mackayla Cartmett, W, 3rd, 28.11; Bella Shull, MT, 8th, 29.35; Aysha Haney, W, 13th, 38.09

3200-meter run – Maddux Bigam, C, 1st, 12:00.54; Madison Hayes, W, 2nd, 12:41.19; Meghan Cory, MT, 4th, 13:26.26

4 x 400-meter relay – MT, 1st, 4:16.33 (Jana Griffith, Kaelin Pfeifer, Gracie Shull, Kamika Bennett); W, 2nd, 4:17.21 (Morgan Cartwright, Kierstyn Mitchell, Megan Mongold, Allie Mongold)

Long jump – Luca Matesic, Mc, 1st, 16’ 1”; Aysha Haney, W, 2nd, 15’ 11”; Laurel Marting, W, 7th, 14’ 6”; Gracie Shull, MT, 8th, 14’ 4 1/2”

Discus throw – Lily Barnes, Mc, 1st, 119’ 6”; Sureya Lopez, MT, 2nd, 101’ 9”; Brooklyn Wade, W, 9th, 83’ 9”; Emily Turner, MT, 11th, 74’ 0”; Kaylin Hughes, W, 16th, 56’ 9”

Triple jump – Emma Groff, C, 1st, 30’ 9”; Bella Shull, MT, 7th, 23’ 5”; Gracie Shull, MT, 8th, 23’ 5”

Girls team scores – McClain, 1st, 136.5; Circleville, 2nd, 129.5; Miami Trace, 3rd, 119; Hillsboro, 4th, 93; Washington, 5th, 83; Adena, 6th, 66; Fairfield, 7th, 59; Paint Valley, 8th, 12

Boys results, 1st place and Miami Trace and Washington

Discus throw – Reid Lanham, PV, 1st, 135’ 8”; Garrett Guess, MT, 7th, 106’ 9”; Reece Self, W, 9th, 99’ 1”; Hayden Bartruff, T, 11th, 81’ 8”

Shot put – Roman Wisecup, PV, 1st, 47’ 9”; Miguel Utrea, W, 6th, 40’ 4”; Jayden Jones, MT, 9th, 35’ 7”; Tyler Stevens, MT, 12th, 32’ 8”

Long jump – Cole Miller, PV, 1st, 23’ 1 1/2”; Andrew Young, W, 3rd, 19’ 9”; Rocky Jones, W, 6th, 18’ 6”; Cody Gibbs, MT, 10th, 17’ 4 1/2”; Bryson Wallace, MT, 13th, 15’ 8”

4 x 800-meter relay – H, 1st, 8:55.18 (Nick Turner, Chris Sowders, Corbin Winkle, Tate Davis); MT, 4th, 9:42.00 (Eli Fliehman, Kooper Hicks, Connor Hostetler, Seth Thompson); W, 7th, 10:51.83 (Isaiah Wightman, T.J. Ooten, Isaac Hood, Randon Stolzenburg)

110-meter hurdles – Paris Nelson, W, 1st, 16.42; Brice Perkins, MT, 5th, 17.76; Ryan Smith, MT, 7th, 19.43

100-meter dash – Mason Coffman, W, 1st, 11.23; Rocky Jones, W, 2nd, 11.26; Landen Cope, MT, 8th, 12.13; Jake Manbevers, MT, 9th, 12.15

4 x 200-meter relay – C, 1st, 1:34.38 (Omari Graham, Jake Yancey, Joe Streitenberger, Jude Blair); W, 2nd, 1:35.72 (Gabe Perez, Toby Mitchell, Caden Shiltz, Mason Coffman); MT, 4th, 1:38.24 (Asher LeBeau, Malachi Jones, Cody Gibbs, Landen Cope)

1600-meter run – Ryan Richendollar, A, 1st, 4:38.41; Eli Fliehman, MT, 3rd, 5:01.64; Avery Wightman, W, 4th, 5:03.42; Justin Everhart, MT, 11th, 5:40.20; Randon Stolzenburg, W, 14th, 6:09.31

4 x 100-meter relay – W, 1st, 44.95 (Rocky Jones, Toby Mitchell, Paris Nelson, Mason Coffman); MT, 7th, 47.64 (Jake Manbevers, Evan Mollett, Cody Gibbs, Landen Cope)

400-meter dash – D.J. Frost, Mc, 1st, 52.28; Gabe Perez, W, 3rd, 54.55; Jake Manbevers, MT, 8th, 56.63; Ryan Smith, MT, 10th, 58.04; Isaiah Wightman, W, 15th, 1:00.66

300-meter hurdles – Cameron Smart, H, 1st, 41.90; Asher LeBeau, MT, 2nd, 43.60; Paris Nelson, W, 3rd, 43.73; Brice Perkins, MT, 5th, 46.61

800-meter run – Ryan Richendollar, A, 1st, 2:06.25; Eli Fliehman, MT, 8th, 2:20.11; Kooper Hicks, MT, 9th, 2:26.69; Avery Wightman, W, 12th, 2:30.51; T.J. Ooten, W, 13th, 2:38.46

200-meter dash – Mason Coffman, W, 1st, 23.35; Toby Mitchell, W, 4th, 24.68; Landen Cope, MT, 6th, 24.98; Jayden Jones, MT, 10th, 26.20

3200-meter run – Corbin Winkle, H, 1st, 10:41.28; Eli Fliehman, MT, 2nd, 11:07.20; Josh Lewis, MT, 7th, 11:59.87; Randon Stolzeburg, W, 12th, 14:08.06; Christian Rio Amador, W, 14th, 16:03.40

4 x 400-meter relay – H, 1st, 3:41.51 (Nick Turner, Tate Davis, Cooper Swope, Cameron Smart); W, 2nd, 3:46.57 (Andrew Young, Toby Mitchell, Gabe Perez, Isaiah Wightman); MT, 3rd, 3:50.20 (Jake Manbevers, Asher LeBeau, Justin Thompson, Ryan Smith)

High jump – Paris Nelson, W, 1st, 5’ 10”; Will Dawes, MT, 3rd, 5’ 8”; Andrew Young, W, 4th, 5’ 6”; Garrett Guess, MT, 5th, 5’ 6”

Pole vault – Zach Buitendorp, C, 1st, 13’ 0”; Brice Perkins, MT, 2nd, 12’ 0”; Aiden Johnson, MT, 4th, 10’ 0”; Faris Abdulghani, W, 8th, 9’ 0”

Triple jump – Bryson Smith, A, 1st, 37’ 9”; Cody Gibbs, MT, 4th, 35’ 0”; Andrew Young, W, 5th, 32’ 7”; Bryson Wallace, 7th, 28’ 10”

Boys team scores – Hillsboro, 1st, 129; Washington, 2nd, 120; McClain, 3rd, 100; Miami Trace, 4th, 90; Circleville, 5th, 89; Adena, 6th, 86; Paint Valley, 7th, 69; Fairfield, 8th, 16