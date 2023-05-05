An old recipe full of flavors and goodness

Hello!

This week’s recipe is another oldie but goodie.

I made this one years ago and frankly haven’t thought about it in years. After I saw this in my old cookbook, the flavors and the goodness came flooding back!

Why haven’t I made this in so long? We always love it. It’s not a hard recipe and it’s packed full of flavor and vegetables. Its main meat ingredient is round steak, and it’s wonderful that way, however I have made it a time or two with chicken, if you decide to use chicken, use chicken broth instead of beef broth. I would change it up often between the two meats.

It also calls for a small can of mushrooms. I don’t care for the taste of the canned ones, and I used to substitute the canned ones for fresh ones. I like them better, and they seem to add a nice delicate flavor that only mushrooms can.

This recipe calls for a can of green beans. I always used the French cut style. You can use whatever you have on hand of course, but we just seemed to like them cut like that.

After this is cooked, you pour it over a bed of rice. I know sometimes I wanted more of the sauce, so I doubled the ingredients for the sauce. It will absorb into the rice.

You can make a meal just out of this recipe, it has it all. The meat, the vegetables, and the rice. However, I always added a side salad or some slaw with it, and I love pickled beets with this dish.

Sukiyaki

1 lb. round steak, cut into thin strips.

¼ cup butter

1 can green beans (drained)

1 medium onion sliced.

1 large green pepper cut in rings.

2 stems celery (cut in strips)

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1 small can of mushrooms

1 cup beef stock or bouillon cube

3 teaspoons soy sauce

½ teaspoon paprika

1 Tablespoon sugar

½ teaspoon salt

Directions

Sauté strips of beef in butter for five to 10 minutes. Combine beans, onions, green pepper, celery, and mushrooms. Add beef stock, soy sauce, paprika, sugar, salt, and Worcestershire sauce. Pour over meat, cook on low heat for 30 minutes or longer. Serve over hot rice. Serves four.