Man arrested for allegedly making domestic violence threats

JEFFERSONVILLE — A local man, identified as Richard Johnson, was recently arrested for allegedly making domestic violence threats.

On Tuesday, April 18 at 5:40 a.m., Fayette County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call made from a Jeffersonville apartment building in reference to an altercation between the complainant and the defendant, 30 year-old Richard Johnson.

According to Fayette County Sheriff’s Office deputy Tylan Martin, the complainant told him that Johnson was “slamming things around” and telling her (the complainant) to “shut up,” and shouting foul language. Johnson also allegedly told the complainant that he would “punch” her and “shoot” her. According to authorities, there was a firearm present in the upstairs of the residence.

The complainant also has a 7-year-old son who is living in the residence.

When deputies asked Johnson about the complainant’s statement, Johnson allegedly claimed that “he would punch her,” but that “he would never say he would shoot her.”

According to Deputy Martin, when he arrived at the scene, Johnson was “removing items from the apartment,” stating that “if he was leaving, he was taking everything he bought.” Authorities also said that the defendant smashed glass all over the floor and scattered children’s clothes all around the apartment. Martin said he saw blood on the walls from where Johnson had cut his hand as he was destroying items.

The firearm was collected and placed into evidence, and Johnson was transported to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office without incident. Johnson was charged with domestic violence (fourth-degree misdemeanor) cause belief of imminent physical harm by threat or force.