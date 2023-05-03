Another accident at Jamison Rd/US 22

There was another serious accident at the intersection of Jamison Road and US 22 the afternoon of Wednesday, May 3, 2023. The two-vehicle accident involved a pickup truck with a trailer attached and another vehicle. The accident occurred around 3 p.m. Wednesday. The two occupants of the pickup truck were seen speaking with an officer from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. At least one occupant from the other vehicle was extricated from the vehicle. Above, a Med Flight helicopter prepares to land. Authorities encourage motorists to avoid the area. Stay with the Record-Herald for the latest on this developing story.

