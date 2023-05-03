Three Med-flighted following another accident at US22/Jamison Rd.

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Two adults and one child were flown by medical helicopter to area hospitals Wednesday afternoon following a two-vehicle accident at the US 22/Jamison Road intersection, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

The accident that occurred around 3 p.m. Wednesday involved a pickup truck with a trailer attached and another vehicle. Names of those involved in the accident have not yet been released by authorities.

The truck — owned by Little Ireland Farm out of Parkman, Ohio — was hauling sheep at the time of the accident. The sheep were uninjured and offloaded to a temporary location, according to authorities.

Wednesday’s accident was the second serious crash in three days at the US Route 22/Jamison Road intersection. On Sunday afternoon, a 58-year-old Chillicothe man died in a two-vehicle accident.