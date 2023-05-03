Three Med-flighted following another accident at US22/Jamison Rd.

There was another serious accident at the intersection of Jamison Road and US 22 the afternoon of Wednesday, May 3, 2023. The two-vehicle accident involved a pickup truck with a trailer attached and another vehicle. The accident occurred around 3 p.m. Wednesday. The two occupants of the pickup truck were seen speaking with an officer from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. At least one occupant from the other vehicle was extricated from the vehicle. Above, a Med Flight helicopter prepares to land. Authorities encourage motorists to avoid the area. Stay with the Record-Herald for the latest on this developing story.

Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Two adults and one child were flown by medical helicopter to area hospitals Wednesday afternoon following a two-vehicle accident at the US 22/Jamison Road intersection, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

The accident that occurred around 3 p.m. Wednesday involved a pickup truck with a trailer attached and another vehicle. Names of those involved in the accident have not yet been released by authorities.

The truck — owned by Little Ireland Farm out of Parkman, Ohio — was hauling sheep at the time of the accident. The sheep were uninjured and offloaded to a temporary location, according to authorities.

Wednesday’s accident was the second serious crash in three days at the US Route 22/Jamison Road intersection. On Sunday afternoon, a 58-year-old Chillicothe man died in a two-vehicle accident.

