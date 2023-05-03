WCHCS announces ‘Big Blue Bus’ distribution sites

The Washington Court House City Schools’ “Big Blue Bus” is back again to serve the community this summer with several stops planned around Fayette County, including a few new stops.

The program will run from May 31 through Aug. 4, Monday through Friday. Meals will be provided to all children, ages 1-18, without charge. Meals will not be served on July 4 and July 5 due to the holiday and July 17 through 21 due to fair week.

A lunch will be provided, as well as a breakfast meal for the next day. Meals will be distributed at the sites and times around Fayette County as follows:

Grace Community Church, 525 Glenn Ave. from 10:30-10:50 a.m.

Glennview Apartments, 2130 Jenni Ln. from 10:55-11:15 a.m.

Riverbirch Greene Apartments, 1485 Delaware St. from 11:20-11:40 a.m.

Eyman Park-Splash Pad, 310 Eyman Park Dr. from 11:45 a.m.-12:05 p.m.

Washington High School parking lot, 400 S. Elm St. from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

Jeffersonville Ball Fields, 23 W. High St. from 11:00-11:30 a.m.

Dollar General parking lot 103 Main St. in Bloomingburg from 12:00-12:30 p.m.

Carnegie Public Library, 127 S. North St. from 12:10-12:30 p.m.

Cherry Hill Primary School, 720 Oakland Ave. from 12:35-12:55 p.m.

Belle Aire Intermediate School, 1120 High St. from 1:00-1:20 p.m.

Hands of Christ Street Ministries, 301 W. Elm St. from 1:25-1:45 p.m.

Staunton Ball Fields, 3097 Locust St. from 11:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

New Holland Park, 9 Egypt Pike from 1:00-1:30 p.m.

Washington Court House City School District Superintendent Dr. Tom Bailey spoke about the Big Blue Bus program.

“This is the fifth year of the program and we’re really excited about it. We have a new vehicle coming on the line which is more like a vendor truck that will be able to house hot and cold food on it, so there will be the capability to keep things hot or cold for longer traveling. We’re very fortunate to partner with Cargill on that as they provided the funding for that particular vehicle. We are also very thankful for McDonald’s of Fayette County and Nick Epifano for supporting this program for the past five years. He’s been very generous with providing us with paper goods, boxes, bags, and all those things that would cost the program a lot of money.”