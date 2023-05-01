3-vehicle crash leaves one dead in Clinton County

WILMINGTON — A 72-year-old Xenia man died and a Sabina man was injured Monday in a three-vehicle accident on U.S. Route 68 near Orchard Road, according to the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP).

At approximately 11:25 a.m., a 2012 Nissan Rogue, driven by Daryl W. Huhtala, of Xenia, was heading south on US 68. A 2019 Hyundai Sonata, driven by Richard L. Buckalew, 40, of Dayton, and a 2021 Buick Encore, driven by Albert W. Adkins, 38, of Sabina, were traveling north on US 68.

According to the OSHP, the Nissan went left of center and forced the Hyundai off the right side of the roadway. The Hyundai then struck a tree and the Nissan struck the Buick head on, authorities said.

Huhtala succumbed to fatal injuries at the scene of the crash, according to the OSHP.

Adkins was transported to Clinton Memorial Hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. Buckalew reportedly refused treatment at the scene of the crash.

The OSHP was assisted at the scene by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio Department of Transportation, and the Wilmington Fire Department and EMS.

The accident remains under investigation at this time.