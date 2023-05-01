Washington Municipal Court crimes & traffic reports

The following crimes and traffic reports were recently released by Washington Municipal Court:

State of Ohio

Joshua A. Merriman, 1067 Springlake Dr., Washington C.H., Ohio, criminal mischief, court costs $25, case dismissed per agreement.

Joshua A. Merriman, 1067 Springlake Dr., Washington C.H., Ohio, physical control, fine $450, court costs $223, charge amended from OVI, fined $450 and costs, terminate ALS.

Joseph L. Sizemore, c/o Fayette County Jail, Washington C.H., Ohio, domestic violence threat, court costs $180, case transferred to Fayette County Common Pleas Court, subject to home arrest with electronic monitor.

Joseph L. Sizemore, c/o Fayette County Jail, Washington C.H., Ohio, disrupting service, court costs $180, waived during preliminary hearing.

Tony Wood, Dayton, Ohio, possession of drugs, court costs $175, waived during preliminary hearing.

Tony Wood, Dayton, Ohio, resisting arrest, court costs $171, transferred to Fayette County Common Pleas Court.

Tony Wood, Dayton, Ohio, obstructing official business, court costs $131, transferred to Fayette County Common Pleas Court.

Kendrick Williams, Slidell, Louisiana, failure to control, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

William E. Wisenbarger, Mount Sterling, Ohio, failure to control, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Pedro Alvarado, 7953 US 62, Washington C.H., Ohio, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Ashlee A. Priest, Leesburg, Ohio, assured clear distance ahead, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Kandi J. Jenkins, Hillsboro, Ohio, obstructing official business, court costs $287, 90 days in jail, suspend jail time for one year of probation, complete counseling as directed.

Kandi J. Jenkins, Hillsboro, Ohio, possession of drug instruments, court costs $138, 90 days in jail, suspend jail time if no other similar offenses for two years.

John W. Ward, Leesburg, Ohio, assured clear distance ahead, fine $150, court costs $155, fined $150 and costs.

Gary W. Goddard Jr., Greenfield, Ohio, forfeiture, fine $150, court costs $155, fined $150 and costs, suspend fine if defendant obtains operator license by Nov 1, 2023.

Gary W. Goddard Jr., Greenfield, Ohio, failure to display, court costs $121, costs only.

Coryn E. Wheaton, Greenfield, Ohio, 65/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Amanda J. Hawke, 36 Colonial Dr., Apt D, Jeffersonville, Ohio, noncompliance suspension, fine $150, court costs $155, fined $150 and costs, suspend fine if defendant obtains operator license by June 1, 2023.

Amanda J. Hawke, 36 Colonial Dr., Apt D, Jeffersonville, Ohio, invalid tag, fine $25, court costs $121, fined $25 and costs.

Clay A. Rhoades, Leesburg, Ohio, 60/45 speed, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Michael P. Wood II, 5371 SR 734 NW, Jeffersonville, Ohio, domestic violence, court costs $25, case dismissed per agreement.

Michael P. Wood II, 5371 SR 734 NW, Jeffersonville, Ohio, domestic violence, fine $150, court costs $272, fined $150 and costs, 90 days in jail, suspend jail time if no other similar offenses for five years, two years of probation, complete counseling as directed.

Mary K. Lawhon, Sabina, Ohio, driving under suspension, case ordered dismissed.

Mary K. Lawhorn, Sabina, Ohio, assured clear distance ahead, fine $25, court costs $155, fined $25 and costs.

Martha Newton, Greenfield, Ohio, 73/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Hannah J. Obas, 635 Mclean St., Washington C.H., Ohio, 73/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Nathaniel Reeves, 1476 SR 41 SW Apt A, Washington C.H., Ohio, failure to control, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Tarany M. White, Springfield, Ohio, failure to yield right of way, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Raymond E. Emerick, 412 Van Deman St., Washington C.H., Ohio, 71/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Alex Ravas Martinez, 27 Academy St., Apt 9, Bloomingburg, Ohio, no operator license, fine $150, court costs $135, fined $150 and costs.

Hunter Smith, 503 W. Elm St., Washington C.H., Ohio, no operator license, fine $150, court costs $135, fined $150 and costs, suspend fine if defendant obtains operator license by May 1, 2023.

Ermon Whitamore, Jamestown, Ohio, theft, court costs $25, case dismissed.

Charles E. Forsythe II, 53 Residence Dr., Washington C.H., Ohio, disorderly conduct, fine $100, court costs $195.90, charge amended from domestic violence, fined $100 and costs.

Dawn R. Forsythe, 53 Residence Dr., Washington C.H., Ohio, disorderly conduct, fine $100, court costs $195.90, charge amended from domestic violence, fined $100 and costs.

Bradley A. Clark, Greenfield, Ohio, drug instrument prior, court costs $60.90, dismissed per agreement.

Bradley A. Clark, Greenfield, Ohio, obstructing official business, case dismissed per agreement.

Christopher R. Mcrobie, 619 Vine St., Washington C.H., Ohio, obstructing official business, case dismissed per agreement.

Kennedy M. Smith, 317 Forest St., Washington C.H., Ohio, disorderly conduct, fine $100, court costs $185.90, fined $100 and costs.

Christopher L. Mccollum, 301 N. Fayette St., Washington C.H., Ohio, disorderly conduct, fine $100, court costs $185.90, fined $100 and costs.

Shane S. Fox II, 106 West St., Bloomingburg, Ohio, OVI CT suspension, case dismissed per agreement.

Shane S. Fox II, 106 West St., Bloomingburg, Ohio, 12-point suspension, fine $100, court costs $195, fined $100 and costs, three days in jail, credit for one day, serve two days by Nov. 1, 2023.