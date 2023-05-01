Lady Panthers shutout Lady Lions, 6-0

The Washington Lady Lion varsity softball team hosted Fayette County rivals Miami Trace Friday, April 28.

Miami Trace won the game, 6-0.

Back on April 18, Miami Trace hosted Washington and won that game, 16-14.

In the first meeting of the season, the two teams combined for 17 errors (nine for Miami Trace and eight by Washington).

In last Friday’s game, there was just one Washington error.

Miami Trace freshman Gracie Cordell started and pitched a complete game, one-hitter for the win. She did not walk a batter and struck out 12.

Washington senior Madison Haithcock pitched a complete game with 12 hits, six runs (all earned), with one walk and 10 strikeouts.

Lilly Shaw hit a double in the seventh inning for Washington’s lone hit.

For Miami Trace, Mya Babineau went 2 for 3 with one RBI, three runs scored and her first varsity home run.

Zoey Grooms, a freshman as is Babineau, hit her first varsity home run. However, the run was wiped away when the umpire called her out after a team mate congratulated her with a high-five prior to her (Grooms) touching home plate.

Lexi Ely went 3 for 4 with one RBI and one run scored.

Ryleigh Vincent went 2 for 4 with one RBI; Cordell went 2 for 4 with one RBI; Brooklyn Riggs was 1 for 3 and Cadence Nichols was 1 for 4.

Dylaney Templin was a pinch-runner and scored one run for the Lady Panthers.

Miami Trace scored what turned out to be the winning run in the top of the first.

The Lady Panthers scored again in the third and scored three in the fifth and one in the sixth.

Miami Trace is now 8-12 overall and they finish 4-6 in the Frontier Athletic Conference.

Washington is now 1-16 overall and they finish 0-10 in the FAC.

Miami Trace is scheduled to host Circleville Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Washington is slated to play at Southeastern Thursday at 5:15 p.m.

The FAC championship is still to be decided as Hillsboro is 8-0 in the conference and Jackson is 7-1.

Hillsboro was scheduled to play McClain Monday, May 1 and then host Jackson Thursday.

Jackson also has an FAC game remaining at home against Chillicothe Friday, May 5 at 5 p.m.

RHE

MT 101 031 0 — 6 12 0

W 000 000 0 — 0 1 1