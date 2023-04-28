Tyler Farr to headline Scarecrow Festival

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Country singer, songwriter Tyler Farr will headline entertainment for the 2023 Scarecrow Festival in downtown Washington Court House.

Farr has charted three #1 hits “Redneck Crazy,” “Whiskey in My Water,” and “A Guy Walks Into a Bar”. He has also earned coveted slots touring with Jason Aldean, Florida Georgia Line, Brantley Gilbert, and Luke Combs.

Farr is scheduled to perform on Saturday, Sept. 16 at the annual Scarecrow Festival. The three-day annual festival will be held Sept. 15-17, with a full schedule of fun activities including carnival rides, games, food vendors, craft vendors, car show, 5K and 10K run/walk, and of course, plenty of great live music.

“We are so excited to welcome Tyler Farr to Fayette County,” said Stephanie Dunham, executive director at Fayette County Travel & Tourism Bureau. “Mark your calendars now! The Scarecrow Festival Committee is busy planning another successful festival you don’t want to miss.”

More entertainment announcements for the festival will be announced at a later date.

Farr signed his first recording contract in 2012 and released his debut album, Redneck Crazy in 2013. The record landed at No. 2 on the Billboard Country Albums Chart and No. 5 on the Billboard Top 200. Farr’s Platinum-selling title-track “Redneck Crazy” launched back-to-back No. 1 singles, including his first No. 1 as a songwriter, with his Platinum-certified hit “Whiskey in my Water.” His sophomore album, Suffer In Peace released in 2015, followed suit, also making its debut in the Top 5 on both the Billboard Top 200 Albums and Billboard Country Albums charts, which made Farr the only solo male Country artist in a decade to have his first two studio albums debut in the Top 5 on the Billboard 200 chart.

In March 2019, Farr singed a new record deal with BBR Music Group under Jason Aldean’s Night Train Records imprint, where he is solidly in the driver seat with his favorite songs on the radio. Aldean and Tyler are currently in the studio finalizing music for an upcoming full album.

Farr’s latest single, “Cover Girl,” was recently released to all digital streaming platforms and tackles the harrowing issues of domestic violence and the lasting impact on the lives it touches.

Saturday night entertainment is sponsored by Fayette County Travel & Tourism Bureau. Be sure to like and follow the Scarecrow Festival’s Facebook page for all the exciting updates: www.facebook.com/scarecrowfestoh