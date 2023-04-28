An old recipe that brings back memories

Hello!

I’ve been doing a little spring cleaning and ran across one of my favorite recipe books that I bought back in 1976. I have read each recipe and have made many of these. They are all tried and true by cooks that sent in their favorite recipes to make the book.

So, this week’s recipe that I picked out is from that book. It’s one that I have made many, many times. It seems there is nothing better than an old recipe to bring back many memories.

This was a very common recipe in the 70’s and 80’s because it was economical, and its ingredients were something that was common to have in all our pantries.

It seems I would make this at least once a week and we loved it. My favorite way to serve it was with mashed potatoes and coleslaw. My family thought we were eating like kings when this was on our table. I never had to worry about leftovers because there weren’t any.

If you have a bigger family or are expecting guests, you can easily double the recipe.

Salisbury Steak

1 lb. ground beef

1 egg (beaten)

½ cup breadcrumbs

2 Tablespoons catsup

2 Tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

½ cup onion (diced)

½ teaspoon salt

Pepper to taste

1 can golden mushroom soup (you can use cream of mushroom soup or even tomato soup if you like)

Directions:

Mix ground beef, eggs, breadcrumbs, catsup, Worcestershire sauce, onion, salt, and pepper. Form into patties and roll lightly in flour.

In a skillet brown on both sides in a bit of butter or oil. Then pour soup over top and 1 can of water. Cover and simmer for about 45 minutes.

Enjoy!