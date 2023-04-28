Consequences for our actions

I was somewhat of a daredevil as I was growing up as most of the boys in our neighborhood were. We would do things that I wouldn’t think of doing today. I remember one time when my brother Sam and I were playing cowboy and shooting at each other with BB guns. It really hurt to get stung with a BB, not to mention the danger of shooting our eye out.

As a matter of fact, our parents had given us strict instructions to never shoot anyone with our BB guns because bad things could happen if we did. Fortunately we never shot each others eye out! There was a definite possibility that could have happened and we would have gone through life blinded in one eye. Our reckless behavior as kids was largely due to a lack of real life consequences.

The thing that can be puzzling is that many people seem to have never learned that actions have consequences. They continue to think and act as if they do not realize that doing the same wrong thing over and over again will not change the outcome. It is as if they had never been taught the truth about things that can destroy their lives. Our actions have consequences and even though we may be fortunate enough to get by a time or two; the consequences of these actions will eventually catch up to us. As adults, we have to understand that doing the same thing over and over again will not change the outcome. There are many reasons people fail to grasp this truth.

1 Samuel 2:2-3; “There is none holy like the Lord, for there is none besides You, nor is there any rock like our God. Talk no more so very proudly; let no arrogance come from your mouth, for the Lord is the God of knowledge; and by Him actions are weighed.”

Life experiences are there to teach us and increase our knowledge, but the very best way to learn what to do and what not to do is to allow the absolute truth to prevail in our life. We must be able to change our mind, swallow our pride, and realize that many times our arrogance is a way of just saving face. You can then break the cycle of the bad consequences. Many times we think we are doing the best we can, but that is a form of justification for our wrong thinking. Think the right thing, speak the right thing, and do the right thing. You will be amazed at how much better your life will become.

