Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of May 1-5 is as follows:

MONDAY

Polish sausage, mashed potatoes, sauerkraut, animal crackers, fruit

TUESDAY

Chili, peanut butter, tossed salad, fruit, crackers

WEDNESDAY

Boneless pork chop, dressing, sweet potatoes, seasoned vegetables, fruit juice

THURSDAY

Creamed chipped beef over biscuit, mashed potatoes, vegetables, vanilla wafers/fruit

FRIDAY

Fried chicken, baked beans, potato salad, mini corn on the cob, dinner roll

The Fayette County Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of May 1-5 is as follows:

MONDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball

TUESDAY

10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure – FCPH

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Euchre

WEDNESDAY

10 a.m. Caregivers support group

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball

THURSDAY

10:30 a.m. Chair Yoga

11:30 a.m. Lunch

FRIDAY

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Senior Day

10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure FS

11:30 a.m. Lunch