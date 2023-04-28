Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of May 1-5 is as follows:
MONDAY
Polish sausage, mashed potatoes, sauerkraut, animal crackers, fruit
TUESDAY
Chili, peanut butter, tossed salad, fruit, crackers
WEDNESDAY
Boneless pork chop, dressing, sweet potatoes, seasoned vegetables, fruit juice
THURSDAY
Creamed chipped beef over biscuit, mashed potatoes, vegetables, vanilla wafers/fruit
FRIDAY
Fried chicken, baked beans, potato salad, mini corn on the cob, dinner roll
The Fayette County Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of May 1-5 is as follows:
MONDAY
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball
TUESDAY
10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure – FCPH
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Euchre
WEDNESDAY
10 a.m. Caregivers support group
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball
THURSDAY
10:30 a.m. Chair Yoga
11:30 a.m. Lunch
FRIDAY
9 a.m.-2 p.m. Senior Day
10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure FS
11:30 a.m. Lunch