Miami Trace beats Hillsboro, 5-0; Stuckey, Morton combine on shutout

HILLSBORO — The Miami Trace Panthers traveled to the Highland County seat, Hillsboro, Wednesday, April 26, for a Frontier Athletic Conference game with the Indians.

Gaige Stuckey started for Miami Trace and turned in a solid outing for the win. He allowed just one hit over six and two-thirds innings. He walked four and struck out 11.

Cam Morton came in and faced one batter, whom he retired, to end the game, sending the Panthers back home with a 5-0 victory.

Zach Burwinkel started and pitched four innings for Hillsboro with nine hits and four runs (all earned) with four walks and six strikeouts.

Brogen Priest pitched one inning with one hit, one earned run, two walks and one strikeout.

Finishing on the mound for the Indians, Brayden Hunter pitched two scoreless, hit-less and walk-less innings, with two strikeouts.

At the plate, Stuckey had two hits and scored one run.

Also for the Panthers, Cole Little went 2 for 3 and Morton was 2 for 4.

Cooper Enochs hit a double and drove in four of the Panthers’ runs.

Jameson Hyer had one hit and scored two runs; Evan Colegrove had one hit and drove in one and Justin Robinson had one hit and one walk and scored twice.

Brayden Hunter had Hillsboro’s lone base hit.

The big inning for Miami Trace was the fourth, as they scored three times.

The Panthers scored what proved to be the winning run in the top of the third.

An extra run late is always welcome and the Panthers put one across in the top of the sixth.

The Panthers improve to 11-5. Miami Trace is 5-3 in the FAC.

The standings through Wednesday, April 26 games have the Blue Lions of Washington winning the FAC, going to 9-0 with a 5-2 win at Jackson.

The Ironmen are in second place in the conference at 6-2.

Miami Trace is in third place with a record of 5-3.

Chillicothe is 3-5, followed by Hillsboro at 2-6 and McClain at 0-9.

Overall, Hillsboro is 3-13, McClain is 7-11-1, Chillicothe is 7-9, Jackson is 13-5 and Washington is 15-1.

Remaining FAC games:

Friday, April 28

Miami Trace at Washington

Chillicothe at Jackson

Hillsboro at McClain

Monday, May 1

Jackson at Hillsboro

Friday, May 5

Miami Trace at Chillicothe

By Chris Hoppes

