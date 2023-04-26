Blue Lions win FAC with 5-2 victory over Jackson

JACKSON — The Washington Blue Lions (14-1, 8-0 in the FAC) traveled to take on the Jackson Ironmen (13-4, 6-1 in the FAC) on Wednesday, April 26 with much at stake. A Blue Lion victory would clinch an outright FAC championship, and a loss would put Washington in a tie with Jackson in the league standings. After four innings with no runs scored, the Blue Lions would score five runs in the top of the fifth inning and held on for a 5-2 victory, clinching the FAC title.

Washington started senior Titus Lotz on the mound while Jackson went with Gaven Jones. Both pitchers threw four innings of no-hit baseball to start the game.

Washington would score all five of their runs in the top of the fifth inning.

Bryce Yeazel led off the inning with a walk. After a pop out, Gavin Coffman laid down a bunt and reached first base on an error that also moved Yeazel to second. Will Miller was up next and reached on an error to load the bases.

With the bases loaded, John Wall hit a single up the middle to score Yeazel and reload the bases. Lotz followed that by crushing a double to center field to score Coffman and Miller. A.J. Dallmayer batted next and drew a walk to load the bases once again. Jonah Waters then hit a sacrifice fly to center field to score Wall to make it 4-0. The final run of the inning came after Tanner Lemaster reached on an error that moved Lotz to third and Lotz later scored on a passed ball.

Unofficially, the Ironmen had four errors in the top of the fifth innings that the Blue Lions capitalized on.

Jackson was able to get in the scoring column in the bottom of the fifth inning. The Ironmen scored two quick runs, but Washington was able to get out of the inning without allowing Jackson to close the gap any further.

Washington would hold Jackson to just one hit over the next two innings along with no runs, to earn a 5-2 road victory.

Lotz was the winning pitcher in the contest, pitching four innings and allowing two runs (both earned) on two hits, with one walk and seven strikeouts.

Dallmayer pitched the final three innings and earned the save in relief, allowing two hits and no runs, with one walk and six strikeouts.

Jones pitched four and one-third innings and allowed three runs (none earned) on no hits, with two walks and seven strikeouts.

Ramey Wyant suffered the loss in relief for the Ironmen, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits, with two walks and four strikeouts.

Offensively for Washington, Lotz led the team going 1 for 2 with a double, two RBI, two walks and a run scored.

Waters was 1 for 3 with an RBI.

Wall was 1 for 4 with and RBI and a run scored.

Yeazel, Coffman, and Miller all scored runs for Washington.

The Blue Lions committed three errors unofficially, while the Ironmen committed five.

Washington (15-1, 9-0 in the FAC) plays their final league contest of the season on Friday at 5 p.m. as they host the Miami Trace Panthers (11-5, 5-3 in the FAC). Washington will be looking to complete an undefeated season in the FAC, and the Panthers will be looking to play spoiler.

Jackson (13-5, 6-2 in the FAC) plays next on Friday at home at 5 p.m. against Chillicothe (8-9, 3-5 in the FAC)