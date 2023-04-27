Free eye exams, glasses for uninsured at health fair

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Uninsured individuals are eligible to receive a free eye exam and a pair of glasses at this year’s Community Health Fair & Family Fun Day on Saturday, June 10.

The screenings are sponsored by the Adena Fayette Medical Center Foundation and provided by “Better Vision, Better Hope,” a non-profit out of Texas. Employees from Optique Family Vision Services volunteer their time to assist during the health fair.

The eye exam will take place on the day of the health fair, and there will be frames available to choose from. The glasses are processed by a lab in Texas and will need to be picked up at Fayette County Public Health once they are ready.

“We are grateful to Adena and Optique for partnering with us to provide this much-needed service for the community, and especially Missi Adams who has been instrumental in bringing it to Fayette and surrounding counties,” said Missy Smith, public information officer at Fayette County Public Health.

“This year the number of available appointments has doubled — from 25 to 50. This is always a popular offering and appointments fill up fast, so I would encourage anyone who is uninsured and needs glasses to call us at 740-335-5910 as soon as possible to secure an appointment.”

This year’s event will once again be held at Grace Community Church, Glenn Avenue. Screenings will take place from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the Columbus Zoo will make an appearance at noon. For more information about the health fair, visit Fayette County Public Health on Facebook at facebook.com/faycohd.