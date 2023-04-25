Washington Fire Dept. reports

The following fire reports were released by the Washington Fire Department (WFD):

April 23 – Us 35 Hwy E

FD was dispatched to the report of a pole down. While responding, dispatch advised FD could cancel the run per the deputy on scene. FD returned to quarter.

April 23 – Dayton Ave.

FD responded to a possible field fire. On arrival, FD found a small fire in the field. The farmer was burning empty paper seed bags. FD cleared the scene.

April 21 – 1815 Old Us Hwy 35 W

FD was requested for a carbon monoxide check. FD checked the house for CO, and none was detected by the four-gas meter.

April 20 – 81 mm US 35 E

FD responded to a motor vehicle accident with injuries. On arrival, FD found a vehicle with airbag deployment. FD checked the vehicle for safety and established a safe working area. FD stood by until the tow company removed the vehicle.

April 20 – 1133 Commons Dr.

FD was requested to first respond for EMS. FD assisted the patient and stood by until EMS arrived.

April 17 – 225 Riverdale Cir.

FD responded to the report of smoke in the area. While responding, an all call was requested for a possible structure fire. FD checked the neighborhood for the source of the smoke. FD located the residence and found smoke coming from the back yard. FD arrived on scene and made contact with the owner who was burning small bushes in a burn barrel. FD advised of the burn laws and recommended moving the burn barrel a minimum of 15 feet from any residence.