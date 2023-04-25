Panthers take down Jets, 6-4

The Miami Trace Panthers varsity baseball team hosted a non-league game against the Springfield Northeastern Jets Saturday, April 22.

The Panthers won this game, 6-4.

Cam Morton started on the mound for Miami Trace and got the win. He pitched six innings with eight hits, four runs (one earned) nine strikeouts and one walk.

Cole Little pitched one scoreless inning with two hits, one walk and two strikeouts.

W. Sudhoff started for the Jets and took the loss. He pitched four innings with eight hits and five runs (two earned) with one walk and four strikeouts.

T. Tuttle pitched two innings with two hits and one earned run. He struck out two and issued one walk.

Gaige Stuckey led Miami Trace with two hits and two runs scored.

Brady Armstrong had two hits, including one double and one RBI.

Evan Colegrove hit one double; Dillon Hyer hit a triple and scored two runs; Cooper Enochs had one hit and drove in two runs; Jameson Hyer was 1 for 3 with one run scored and Ben Mathews had one hit and scored one run.

Both teams scored one run in the first inning.

Miami Trace took the lead with one run in the bottom of the second inning.

Northeastern tied the game in the top of the third and the Panthers quickly regained the upper hand with two runs in the bottom of the third.

Not to be outdone, the Jets scored twice in the top of the fourth to momentarily put the score at 4-4.

The Panthers scored the go-ahead run in the bottom of the fourth and tacked on one insurance run in the bottom of the sixth.

Northeastern committed six errors and the Panthers had three.

D. Haggy had three hits for the Jets, including a double and T. Tuttle had two hits, including a home run.

Miami Trace left eight runners on base and Northeastern stranded nine.

Miami Trace is at Hillsboro Wednesday and at Washington to take on the Blue Lions Friday at 5 p.m.

RHE

N 101 200 0 — 4 10 6

MT 112 101 x — 6 10 3