WCH Police Dept. incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

April 24

Counterfeiting/Theft: At 12:49 p.m., an employee of Roosters reported they received a counterfeit $100 bill on April 22.

Criminal Trespass: At 3:28 p.m., officers responded to East Market Street in reference to a report of an unknown person entering a residence without permission. The offender had departed prior to arrival and the investigation is ongoing.

Protection Order Violation: At 4:22 p.m., officers responded to Vine Street in reference to a disturbance/protection order violation. After speaking with both sides, a report was completed and the case will be sent to the prosecutor for further review.