Jackson softball beats Miami Trace, 10-3

Winter coats, hoodies and blankets were back Monday, April 24 when the Miami Trace Lady Panthers hosted Jackson for a Frontier Athletic Conference game.

With temperatures hovering in the 40’s, it was 4-2 Jackson after four innings.

The Ironladies posted two more runs in the fifth, three in the sixth and one in the seventh, while Miami Trace scored one run in the bottom of the seventh for a 10-3 victory for Jackson.

Serenity Taylor got the win for Jackson. She pitched six innings with four hits, two runs (both earned), no walks and five strikeouts.

Skylar Hatfield pitched one inning with one hit and one unearned run. She did not walk a batter and struck out one.

Kaylee Everhart pitched seven innings for Miami Trace. She allowed 13 hits and 10 runs (eight earned) with one walk and seven strikeouts.

Mallory Mitchem, Gracie Cordell and Lexi Ely each hit a double for Miami Trace.

Ely, Zoey Grooms and Dylaney Templin scored for Miami Trace.

Ella McCarty and Grooms each had one hit for the Lady Panthers.

Makayla Wyant led Jackson offensively, going 3 for 4 with two doubles, two RBI and three runs scored.

Bryn Denny was 2 for 3 with a triple, one RBI and three runs scored.

Maddie Wright went 2 for 4 with two RBI; both of her hits were doubles.

Hatfield had two hits, drove in one and scored two; Bailey Witt was 2 for 3 with one RBI; Taylor had one hit and drove in one run and Cloe Michael had one hit and scored one run.

Miami Trace (7-10 overall, 3-4 in the FAC) is at Hillsboro Wednesday and at Washington Friday.

Jackson improves to 11-3 overall, 6-1 in the FAC. Jackson hosts Washington Wednesday, Amanda-Clearcreek Thursday and Chilliocothe Friday.

Jackson is at Hillsboro Thursday, May 4.

RHE

J 202 023 1 — 10 13 4

MT 000 200 1 — 3 5 2