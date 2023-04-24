Blue Lions top Tigers, 3-1

GREENFIELD — The Washington Blue Lions traveled to Mitchell Park on Monday to take on the McClain Tigers in a Frontier Athletic Conference baseball contest. Coming into the game, Washington was 13-1 overall and 7-0 in the FAC, while McClain was 6-9 overall and 0-7 in the FAC.

Washington went with Will Miller on the mound and McClain started Hayden Hice.

Washington scored a run in the opening inning, when A.J. Dallmayer doubled and scored on a single from Jonah Waters. The score would remain 1-0 until the bottom of the fifth inning.

Owen Sykes led off the bottom of the fifth inning for the Tigers with a walk. Seth Weller would then hit a single to put runners on first and second. Hice laid down a sacrifice bunt that moved the runners to second and third. Kaden Penwell was then walked to load the bases. Jayden Allison grounded out next to score Sykes and tie the game at 1.

The Blue Lions looked to reclaim the lead in the top of the sixth inning. Evan Lynch led off the inning with a triple. Lynch was thrown out at home plate later on a fielders choice, as Titus Lotz hit a ground ball to third baseman Andrew Potts who threw it to home plate to where Lynch was tagged out. Dallmayer would then hit his second double of the game, moving Lotz to third base. John Wall would come in to pinch run for Lotz, and Waters would reach on an error to load the bases. After an infield pop out, Bryce Yeazel ripped a single to right field to score Wall and Dallmayer and give the Blue Lions a late 3-1 lead. Waters was caught stealing home to end the inning.

The Blue Lions brought in senior Tanner Lemaster to pitch the final two innings, and Lemaster would record four strikeouts and allow just two hits with no runs to earn the save as Washington would defeat McClain by a score of 3-1.

Miller got the win for Washington, pitching five innings and allowing one run on three hits, with four walks and nine strikeouts.

Hice went the distance for the Tigers in the loss, allowing three runs (one earned) on seven hits with nine strikeouts over seven innings.

Offensively for Washington, Dallmayer was 2 for 3 with two doubles and two runs scored. He also recorded a stolen base.

Yeazel was 1 for 3 with two RBI.

Waters was 1 for 3 with an RBI.

Lynch was 1 for 2 with a triple.

Lotz was 1 for 3.

Miller was 1 for 3.

Offensively for McClain, Allison had the lone RBI and went 1 for 4 at the plate.

Weller was 2 for 4.

Penwell was 1 for 4.

Cohen Six was 1 for 3.

Washington (14-1, 8-0 in the FAC) plays again on Wednesday at Jackson at 5 p.m. A win by the Blue Lions on Wednesday would secure an outright FAC championship. Washington shared the FAC crown with Jackson a season ago.

McClain (6-10, 0-8 in the FAC) plays next on Tuesday at home against Nelsonville-York at 5 p.m.