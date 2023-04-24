Ironmen defeat Panthers, 7-1

The Miami Trace Panthers hosted the Jackson Ironmen on Monday with a chance to move into second place in the Frontier Athletic Conference. Coming into the contest, the Panthers were 10-4 overall and 4-2 in the FAC, while Jackson was 11-4 overall and 5-1 in the FAC.

Miami Trace started Brady Armstrong on the mound, and Jackson went with Tucker Williams.

After two quick innings, the Ironmen held onto a 1-0 lead. Jackson would add another run in the top of the third inning to make it 2-0.

In the bottom of the third inning, Justin Robinson led off with a single and advanced to second base on an error. In a series of unfortunate events, the next batter would hit a soft line drive right at the second base bag. The shortstop for Jackson caught the ball in the air with his foot on second base, doubling up Robinson who was between second and third base. The next batter would strikeout to end the inning.

The Panthers would have runners in scoring position again in the bottom of the fourth inning. Gaige Stuckey led off the inning with a double to left field. After the next batter popped out to left field, Cooper Enochs was intentionally walked to put runners on first and second. Evan Colegrove would then reach on an error to load the bases with just one out. Miami Trace was unable to get a run in as the next two batters were retired.

The Ironmen would add two more runs in the top of the sixth inning to gain a 4-0 advantage. They would tack on three more in the top of the seventh to take a 7-0 lead into the Panthers’ final at-bat.

Robinson led off the bottom of the seventh inning with a single and Zach Warnock was brought in to pinch run. Warnock would advance to second base on an error and then third base on a passed ball. Wyatt Hicks would hit a single to right field to score Warnock. Garrett Zimmerman was up next and drew a walk, putting runners at first and second with no outs. Hicks and Zimmerman would advance one more base, but were unable to score as the next three batters were retired to make the final score 7-1 in favor of the Ironmen.

Armstrong worked six innings in the loss, allowing four runs (one earned) on five hits with three walks and five strikeouts.

Trenton Huffman would pitch the final inning in relief for the Panthers, allowing three runs on three hits with one walk and one strikeout.

Williams got the win for Jackson, allowing just four hits and no runs over five and one-third innings, with four walks and two strikeouts.

Zander Ervin pitched the final one and two-thirds innings in relief, allowing two hits and one run with one walk and four strikeouts.

Offensively for Miami Trace, Justin Robinson led the team going 2 for 2 with a walk.

Evan Colegrove was 2 for 3.

Wyatt Hicks was 1 for 3 with an RBI.

Gaige Stuckey was 1 for 4 with a double.

Garrett Zimmerman and Wyatt Hicks both had stolen bases.

Unofficially, the Panthers committed four errors and the Ironmen committed three.

Miami Trace (10-5, 4-3 in the FAC) plays again on Wednesday at Hillsboro at 5 p.m.

Jackson (12-4, 6-1 in the FAC) plays again on Wednesday at home against Washington.