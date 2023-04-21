Miami Trace baseball shuts out Madison Plains, 11-0

CHILLICOTHE — The Miami Trace Panthers varsity baseball team played the Madison Plains Golden Eagles in a non-conference game Thursday, April 20 at the V.A. Memorial Stadium in Chillicothe.

Miami Trace won the game, 11-0 in five innings.

Xavier Lawhorn started for the Panthers and pitched five innings for the win. He allowed three hits, did not walk a batter and struck out 10.

Miami Trace collected 14 hits and committed no errors. Madison Plains had four errors.

Miami Trace scored all the runs needed with three in the bottom of the first inning.

The Panthers scored two in the third and three more runs each in the fourth and fifth innings.

Cole Little led the Panthers with three hits, two RBI and one run scored.

Cooper Enochs went 2 for 3 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored.

Ben Mathews went 2 for 3 with one RBI and one run scored.

Gaige Stuckey went 2 for 3 with one run driven home and two RBI.

Dillon Hyer hit a double and scored one run; Jameson Hyer scored one run; Evan Colegrove had one hit and scored one run; Justin Robinson was 1 for 3 with one RBI; Konner May had one hit and Cam Morton hit a double and drove in two runs.

Payton Pollock started and pitched 4.2 innings for the Golden Eagles. He allowed 14 hits and 11 runs (seven earned) with one walk and four strikeouts.

Pollock, Paul Madden and Bransen Dillon each had one hit for Madison Plains.

The Panthers, now 9-4, are scheduled to host Springfield Northeastern Saturday at noon.

Miami Trace is scheduled to host Jackson for a Frontier Athletic Conference game Monday at 5 p.m.

RHE

MP 000 00x x — 0 3 4

MT 302 33x x — 11 14 0