Miami Trace tennis beats Jackson, falls to Cavs

JACKSON — The Miami Trace Panthers tennis team visited Jackson High School for a Frontier Athletic Conference match against the Ironmen Wednesday, April 19.

The Panthers completed the season sweep of Jackson, winning four courts to one.

The match was played under virtually ideal weather conditions, with temperatures near 80 degrees and plenty of sun.

The win lifted Miami Trace’s FAC record to 3-1.

At first singles, Landon Smith defeated Jacob Pettit-Dinardo, 6-0, 6-0.

At second singles, Carter Bainter beat Garrett Carper, 6-4, 6-2.

Robbie Bennett topped Owen Brown at third singles, 6-2, 6-4.

Jacob Cline and Jonah Goddard remained undefeated on the season at first doubles, stifling Christian Burcham and Hayden Jarvis, 6-0, 6-0.

Kaiden Howard and Tucker Walton won the second doubles match, 6-0, 6-3 over Dom Lane and Keegan Hammond.

In one j-v match, Reilly Campbell and Brogan Cooper lost, 2-6, 0-6.

On Thursday, April 20, Miami Trace played at Chillicothe against the Cavaliers.

Chillicothe won the match, three courts to two.

At first singles, Kaiden Koch beat Jacob Pettit-Dinardo, 6-0, 6-0.

Colin Halm defeated Carter Bainter, 6-0, 6-1 at second single.

Robbie Bennett played very well, according to head coach Greg Leach, and defeated J.B. Maravilla, 6-3, 7-5.

Jacob Cline and Jonah Goddard beat Asher Rendel and Judia Hardish, 6-4, 6-4 at first doubles.

At second doubles, Kaiden Howard and Tucker Walton fell to Morgan Harper and Kayla Pee, 5-7, 5-7.

In a j-v match, Aiden Pence and Slade Stader beat Broghan Cooper and Reilly Campbell, 8-6.

The Panthers are scheduled to host Hillsboro Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.