Washington Municipal Court crimes & traffic reports

The following crimes and traffic reports were recently released by Washington Municipal Court:

State of Ohio

Shavonne E. Harris, Reynoldsburg, Ohio, 91/70 speed, fine $150, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Jacob L. Ross, Hillsboro, Ohio, 73/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Chase T. Brockhuis, Mayfield Heights, Ohio, 90/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Bishal Khatwida, Hamilton, Ohio, 69/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Zachary J. Evans, Massillon, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Rodney Fulford, Pickerington, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Joseph D. Hood, Greenfield, Ohio, 59/55 speed, fine $100, court costs $135, speed amended from 78/55, fined $100 and costs, suspend $25 of fine if paid within 30 days.

Graham N. Reilly, Lancaster, Ohio, tinted windows, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Angie M. Strausbaugh, 819 S. Hinde St., Washington C.H., Ohio, 76/55 speed, fine $100, court costs $135, fined $100 and costs, suspend $25 of fine if paid within 90 days.

Jeffrey Uckotter, Cincinnati, Ohio, failure to control, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Edward E. Gee II, Liberty Township, Ohio, driving under suspension/failure to reinstate, fine $150, court costs $121, case was waived by defendant.

Katherine M. Frizzell, Newport, Kentucky, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Hamilton E. Gottschall III, Hilliard, Ohio, 90/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Zachary McClure, Batavia, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Faith R. Mclaughlin, 1106 Solid Rock Blvd. Apt, Washington C.H., Ohio, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Steve W. Allen, Birmingham, Alabama, driver/seatbelt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Brian K. Albach, Cincinnati, Ohio, 90/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Cassie M. Canfield, Wheelersburg, Ohio, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Kenneth R. Chaney, Hillsboro, Ohio, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jonathan Meiman, Union, Kentucky, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Alexa A. Harris, 308 6th St., Washington C.H., Ohio, 71/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Aaron T. Hostetler, 820 Highland Ave., Washington C.H., Ohio, 68/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Brendan M. Chaney, Greenfield, Ohio, 79/55 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Ryan G. Morgan, Cincinnati, Ohio, 93/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Cory M. Hillier, Akron, Ohio, 86/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Cody S. Vandyke, Greenfield, Ohio, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jazmine K. Boozer Coker, Canal Winchester, Ohio, 94/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Daniel T. Mottie, Greenfield, Ohio, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Connor M. Leonard, Cincinnati, Ohio, physical control, fine $450, court costs $155, charge amended from OVI, fined $450 and costs, 13 days in jail, suspend 10 days if no other similar offense for five years.

Connor M. Leonard, Cincinnati, Ohio, OVI/alcohol/drug, case ordered dismissed.

Connor M. Leonard, Cincinnati, Ohio, 91/70 speed, case ordered dismissed.

Andrew M. Moore, 917 Washington Ave., Washington C.H., Ohio, physical control, fine $450, court costs $150, amended from OVI, fined $450 and costs.

Andrew M. Moore, 917 Washington Ave., Washington C.H., Ohio, registration violation, case dismissed per agreement.

Teemara Mollett-Byrd, Braddock, Pennsylvania, driver seatbelt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Robert J. Presser, 2014 US Hwy 35 NW, Washington C.H., Ohio, 109/70 speed, fine $150, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Keely E. Mcbride, Greenfield, Ohio, 69/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Shirley A. Pettit, 968 Mt. Olive Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, 72/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Tiffany N. Follrod, Chillicothe, Ohio, 89/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Tracey Montgomery, Riceville, Tennessee, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Glenn Gifford, Hillsboro, Ohio, 73/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Robert A. Baxter, Mason, Ohio, 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.