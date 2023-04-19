Miami Trace softball beats Washington, 16-14

Whenever the Miami Trace and Washington softball teams meet, the records go right out the window.

That was the case again on Tuesday, April 18 when the Lady Lions visited Miami Trace High School for a Frontier Athletic Conference game against the Lady Panthers.

When the dust finally settled, Miami Trace had emerged with a 16-14 victory.

Miami Trace had 14 hits and committed nine errors.

Washington collected 12 hits and had eight fielding miscues.

Kaylee Everhart started for Miami Trace and got the win. She pitched four innings with eight hits and nine runs (two earned). She walked three and struck out five.

Gracie Cordell pitched three innings for the Lady Panthers, with four hits and five runs (none earned) with one walk and four strikeouts.

Washington used four pitchers in the game.

Madison Haithcock started and pitched two-thirds of an inning with six hits and nine runs (none earned) and no walks or strikeouts.

Lilly Shaw pitched 2.1 innings with six hits and five runs (two earned) and one strikeout.

Mikhaylee Ragland pitched one inning with two runs (unearned) and two walks.

Kalana Smith pitched two scoreless innings with one hit, three walks and four strikeouts.

Shaw was the leading hitter in the game, going 4 for 5 with three runs scored. She had one stolen base.

Addison Knisley went 3 for 5 for Washington with two runs and one RBI; Smith was 2 for 5 with two runs and one RBI. Knisley and Smith each had one stolen base.

Tristan Hammock went 1 for 4 with one RBI and three runs scored; Ragland was 1 for 5 with one RBI and one run scored and Alizae Ryan went 1 for 5 and scored one run.

Abby Wilson scored one run and Haithcock scored one.

For Miami Trace, Delaney Thomas went 3 for 4 with a triple, one RBI and four runs scored.

Mya Babineau was 2 for 4 with two RBI and two runs scored. She stole two bases.

Lexi Ely went 2 for 5 with a double, one RBI and two runs scored; Zoey Grooms was 2 for 3 with a double, two runs driven in and one RBI.

Ryleigh Vincent was 2 for 3 with one run scored and two driven home.

Brooklyn Riggs had one hit and scored one run; Everhart scored one run.

Washington sent eight batters to the plate in the top of the first, scoring three runs.

In the bottom of the first, the Lady Panthers sent 14 batters to the plate and scored 10 runs.

Washington quickly responded with four runs in the top of the second.

It remained a 10-7 game going into the third inning.

Miami Trace posted four runs in the bottom of the third.

Both teams scored two runs in the fourth to put the score at 16-9.

Washington was down, but not out, in the latest edition of this rivalry series.

The Lady Lions scored three in the fifth and kept Miami Trace off the board to make it 16-12.

Washington scored two in the sixth and again kept the Lady Panthers in check in the bottom of that frame.

The Lady Lions put the tying runs on base in the top of the seventh with a walk and an error.

But the runners were stranded for the 16-14 final.

“(I’m) very proud of the Miami Trace Lady Panthers,” head coach Joe Henry said. “We hit the ball well tonight but we made nine errors that cost us a lot of runs.

“Kaylee and Gracie pitched a good game,” Henry said. “We knew when the Blue Lions and Miami Trace softball play (each other), all records (don’t) matter. It’s going to be a battle to the end. Hats off to the lady Lions.”

“Our kids could have very easily put their heads down and quit when it was 10-3 after the first inning,” Washington head coach Rick Foose said. “But, they battled back to the point where we had the tying run on base and the go-ahead run at the plate.

“Congrats to Coach Henry and the Lady Panthers on their win and their impressive offensive performance tonight,” Foose said.

After this result, Miami Trace improves to 6-9 overall, 2-3 in the FAC.

Washington is now 1-11 overall, 0-5 in the conference.

The Lady Lions were scheduled to host Chillicothe Wednesday and Miami Trace is at home to take on McClain.

Washington hosts Hillsboro Friday.

Miami Trace is at Amanda Clearcreek for a doubleheader Saturday, starting at 11 a.m.

RHE

W 340 232 0 — 14 12 8

MT (10)04 200 x — 16 14 9