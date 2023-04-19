Lady Lions win Zane Trace Invitational

KINNIKINNICK — The Washington High School boys and girls track and field teams traveled to Zane Trace High School on Tuesday to compete in the annual Zane Trace Invitational. A total of 11 girls teams and 12 boys teams competed in this invitational.

For the girls, the Lady Lions were the team champions with a total of 113.36 team points, followed by Wheelersburg with 111.50, Hillsboro with 88, Adena with 77.93, Unioto with 66.50, Gallia Academy with 66.43, Zane Trace with 51.43, Huntington with 39.86, Piketon and Paint Valley with 18, and Berne Union with 10 points.

For the boys, the Blue Lions took third with 85.60 points. Unioto won the meet with 108.60 points, followed by Zane Trace with 96. In fourth place was Wheelersburg with 78 points, followed by Hillsboro with 72, Berne Union with 53, Huntington with 40.60, Gallia Academy with 33.60, Adena with 28, Paint Valley with 23.60, Piketon with 23, and Ross Southeastern with 21 points.

Finishing in the top three individually for Washington:

In the girls 100-meter hurdles, Morgan Cartwright won with a time of 17.13.

In the boys 110-meter hurdles, Paris Nelson won with a time of 16.79.

In the girls 100-meter dash, Kierstyn Mitchell won with a time of 13.58.

In the boys 100-meter dash, Mason Coffman won with a time of 11.56

The girls 4×200 meter relay team of Morgan Cartwright, Aysha Haney, Kierstyn Mitchell, and Allie Mongold won with a time of 1:52.45.

The boys 4×200 meter relay team of Andrew Young, Toby Mitchell, Gabe Perez, and Mason Coffman won with a time of 1:34.98.

The girls 4×100 meter relay team of Aysha Haney, Mackayla Cartmell, Jordyn Gray, and Lydia Mootispaw won with a time of 53.77.

The boys 4×100 meter relay team of Toby Mitchell, Andrew Young, Gabe Perez, and Mason Coffman won with a time of 44.78.

In the girls 400-meter dash, Allie Mongold won with a time of 1:02.49.

In the girls 200-meter dash. Mackayla Cartmell was second with a time of 28.69 and Aysha Haney was third with a time of 28.80.

In the boys 200-meter dash, Mason Coffman won with a time of 23.57.

In the girls 3200-meter run, Maggi Wall was second with a time of 12:51.73.

The girls 4×400 meter relay team of Morgan Cartwright, Kierstyn Mitchell, Allie Mongold, and Megan Mongold won with a time of 4:20.98.

In the girls high jump, Mackayla Cartmell took third place with a jump of 4’8”.

In the boys long jump, Andrew Young won with a distance of 19’4”.

In the boys high jump, Paris Nelson won with a jump of 5’10” and Andrew Young placed third with a jump of 5’8”.

In the girls long jump, Aysha Haney placed third with a jump of 15’3/4”.

Washington will compete again on Friday in the Hillsboro Invitational, with field events beginning at 4:30 p.m.