Blue Lion Tennis falls to Chillicothe, 1-4

CHILLICOTHE — The Washington Blue Lion tennis team traveled to Chillicothe on Tuesday for a Frontier Athletic Conference tennis contest. The Cavaliers would defeat the Blue Lions by a score of 4-1.

At first singles, Blake Bagheri lost to Kaiden Koch in three sets, 1-6, 6-3, 2-6.

At second singles, Mason Mullins defeated Colin Halm in two sets, 6-3, 6-4.

At third singles, Nathan Upthegrove fell to Asher Pendell in two sets, 0-6, 4-6.

At first doubles, Jon Rader and Landon Miller lost to Allison Remley and JB Maravilla in two sets, 2-6, 1-6.

At second doubles, Logan Miller and Landen Mayfield lost in two sets to Judea Harding and Morgan Harper, 0-6, 0-6.

Washington is back in action on Wednesday, April 19 at home against Hillsboro.